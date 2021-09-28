Every week, our Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan Krajisnik will provide a ‘rewatchable’ in which he’ll reach into the archives and find a game, play or moment relevant to that week’s upcoming matchup for MSU and relive it. Ahead of Week 5, here's a look back at MSU's upset win against Texas A&M in 2016.
STARKVILLE — Woodrow Wilson had been newly elected United States president when Texas A&M and Mississippi State met on the gridiron for the first time in 1912.
Plenty has changed in the past 109 years, but the SEC rivals will be back on the gridiron in College Station, Texas, this weekend for the 15th time.
The series record sits at 7-7 entering the game, but this year serves as the five-year anniversary of perhaps the biggest of those 14 games played.
Texas A&M was the No. 4 team in the nation entering Davis Wade Stadium in 2016. The College Football Playoff committee had the Aggies as the final team making the cut in the latest rankings at the time.
Mississippi State was coming in having just snapped a three-game losing streak but was on its way to a losing season for the first time since Dan Mullen’s first season in 2009.
State sported black stars and stripes jerseys, and its play on the field was almost as crisp as the look en route to a 35-28 upset win.
With future first-overall pick Myles Garrett only playing third downs due to injury, Mississippi State was able to do what Mullen knew it had to: run the ball.
MSU’s first offensive play was a 74-yard keeper by quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. Two drives later, the Bulldogs combined for 50 rushing yards to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.
“I don’t think a whole lot of people saw this one coming,” SEC Network broadcast Dave Neal said heading to commercial following an Aeris Williams touchdown run to cap the drive.
A&M got back into the game with three seconds to go in the first quarter, but it came at a cost. Quarterback Trevor Knight finished an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a 19-yard run for a touchdown.
But as he dove for the pylon, he landed on his elbow and appeared to injure his right arm. He played the second quarter, but clearly wasn’t 100 percent and was replaced at halftime.
Before the break came, MSU built a 28-7 lead thanks to its explosive playmaking and set up to pin Texas A&M deep in its own territory with less than 30 seconds to go in the second quarter.
Logan Cooke’s punt sent Texas A&M’s Christian Kirk — now a receiver for the Arizona Cardinals — to the A&M 7-yard line.
A block in the back missed by the officials rammed two Bulldogs into each other and gave Kirk an initial seam he was able to turn into a 93-yard touchdown with 20 seconds to go.
Regardless the score, any coach will say heading into halftime with momentum is crucial. Texas A&M built some, and it looked as though a comeback was mounting after the break.
The Aggies drove down the field with Jake Hubenak under center, but a Daniel LaCamera missed 27-yard field goal let the Bulldogs regain control.
MSU's offense had two touchdowns of 60-plus yards in the first half but was slowed down in the second.
The game stalled following the missed field goal before Kirk made his second 54-yard catch of the half — this one going for a touchdown early in the fourth to cut MSU’s lead to 28-21.
Mullen’s answer was a return to the run game.
Mississippi State put the game on ice with a 14-play, 72-yard drive while burning more than six minutes. The Bulldogs ran for 31 yards on the drive.
The game gave MSU back-to-back wins for the first time in exactly a year.
“We made a lot of plays today,” Mullen told reporters postgame. “Guys believed in themselves and continued battling.”
Texas A&M lost two of its next three regular season games before falling to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. After going 7-6 the following season, Kevin Sumlin was fired as the Aggies’ head coach.