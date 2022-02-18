STARKVILLE – The national championship defense started off great in every possible way except the bottom line.
Landon Sims, moving from closer to Game 1 starter, was cruising.
Mississippi State needed every out they could get from Sims because they weren’t getting anything done against Long Beach State right-hander Luis Ramirez.
MSU players talked in the preseason about the need to hit more consistently. Against Ramirez they didn’t hit at all during his six innings, and the Bulldogs’ first hit of the season didn’t come until freshman DH Hunter Hines got one to drop in deep left. He was thrown out by a country mile trying to make his single a double, and the seventh inning ended.
It was the Bulldogs’ only hit.
The final result was a spoiler for an otherwise perfect day.
A new national championship logo was unveiled on the center field wall before the game.
Fans were encouraged to stop by the home plate concourse to view the trophy earned last summer in Omaha, and the phrase “national champion” made it into stadium in-game messaging at every opportunity.
The loss reminded us of several things.
There’s no magic dust that comes with a national championship. The trophy is a physical reminder of an outstanding season not a guarantee of lifetime achievement.
Mississippi State on Friday was like a number of other Omaha contenders, a team with confidence that knows it belongs but knows it has to improve to get there. It’s a team that hopes to be better next week than it was Friday with the knowledge that stacking those “get better” weeks one on top of another is the time-honored path to possibly repeating as national champion.
I’ve heard folks speak with reverence about the “best shot” that MSU will get each time out this season.
SEC baseball is played at a high level, and that theory cheapens the effort put forth by most teams because it’s taken a pretty good shot to beat the Bulldogs in the past.
Will the “national champion” tag get opponents’ attention in preparation and in-game effort? Sure, but the “Mississippi State” tag has gotten their attention before.
A Long Beach State team seeking to return to former prominence was no doubt motivated by the opportunity to continue that rise and by playing in a wonderful stadium in front of what might be a record crowd for a 2 p.m. weekday game. If such attendance records are kept somewhere.
The motivation of opponents because of last year’s championship won’t be a noticeable factor in the outcome of games.
An offense that can’t support great starting pitching will be much more noticeable.
There will always be things to improve after Opening Day.
Unfortunately, it was clear Friday why MSU players made the need for more consistent hitting a talking point in February.