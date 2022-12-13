Mike Leach passed away Monday night from complications related to a heart condition, Mississippi State announced Tuesday morning.
There will never be another one quite like Mike Leach.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2022
Mike Leach was truly one of the most genuine men in sports. pic.twitter.com/AcXa5OYgcO— Brandon Walker (@BFW) December 13, 2022
I was in 1st grade when Graham threw the ball to Crabtree against Texas. Thank you for giving me a chance as a 17 year old. From Wazzu, to Mississippi State I will never forget everything you taught me and the relationship we had. I will see you again someday coach. #RIP pic.twitter.com/2gBYxkKRAj— Will Rogers (@Wrogers__2) December 13, 2022
Of the Leach stories, the best are those that highlight his inquisitive nature.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 13, 2022
Here’s Mike Leach talking about ‘the best party he’s ever been to’ back in 2017:— Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) December 13, 2022
‘It’s called Flora-Bama, right on the border of Florida & Alabama… you go & there’s like 3 different bands plays… a heaping of crawfish for like $5… fantastic people watching.’
Statement from @SEC Commissioner @GregSankey. pic.twitter.com/5K9JeBvfu8— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 13, 2022
MSU Bulldog family, college football community mourns the death of Coach Mike Leachhttps://t.co/LzWyLyX3xM— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 13, 2022
Forever one of the most innovative minds in history.— Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) December 13, 2022
My friend Mike Leach…a pioneer, intellectual giant, provocateur and fearless warrior.— John Cohen (@JohnCohenAD) December 13, 2022
A great man who impacted so many lives, including my own. Sharon, the entire Leach family, and MSU are in our hearts and prayers.
Rest In Peace Mike. You made the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/6jWAP8Uip4
Heartbroken. Prayers for the entire Leach family and @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/pluR0EMCDN— Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 13, 2022
Mississippi State lost a great Coach.— Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) December 13, 2022
College football lost an innovator.
A lot of young men lost their mentor.
Fans lost a content superstar.
And many of us lost a friend.
I’m heartbroken.
RIP 🏴☠️@Coach_Leach
The @COStarkville mourns the passing of Coach Leach. He was a powerful presence in our community. We will miss his brilliance and fascinating take on life. Fair winds and following seas to THE Pirate.— Lynn Spruill (@lynn_spruill) December 13, 2022
I will treasure the time I was able to spend with Coach Mike Leach. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leach family. #RIP 🙏🏽— Chris Jans (@coachchrisjans) December 13, 2022
Sad day in Starkville. Coach Leach was a legend. Thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and our football program.— Chris Lemonis (@lemo22) December 13, 2022
Let me just add this. At it's core, college football is built off young athletes.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) December 13, 2022
In the last year, Mississippi State dealt with the loss of former receivers coach Dave Nichol. Then dealt with the loss of teammate Sam Westmoreland. Now it's dealing with the loss of Mike Leach.