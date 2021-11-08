STARKVILLE – The Doug Novak era, regardless of how long it lasts, officially gets underway Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum as the Mississippi State women’s basketball team opens its season against Alabama State.
Novak will serve as MSU’s interim head coach after Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down last month due to health concerns.
While questions will circulate throughout the 2021-22 season regarding who will be the head coach a year from now, Novak and his new squad are excited to put that behind them and shift the entire focus toward the court.
“The game itself is dessert,” Novak said. “It’s just icing on the cake. These players work really hard, and players all over the country are working really hard to get to this point.”
»MCCRAY-PENSON: News of her stepping down caught team off guard
MSU’s program needs a return to an upward trajectory.
The Bulldogs lost in the national title game in 2017 and 2018 and made the NCAA tournament every season between 2015-2019.
A 27-6 campaign in 2020 was then cut before NCAA tournament play due to the COVID-19. Less than a month after the season ended, head coach Vic Schaefer was headed to Texas.
McCray-Penson struggled to carry the program’s momentum, going 10-9 last season — capped off by a loss against LSU in MSU’s lone SEC tournament game.
To keep the program from spiraling, Novak will need to prove a lot of people wrong — including opposing SEC coaches.
MSU was picked to finish No. 9 in the SEC coaches preseason poll. MSU is projected as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA tournament in Charlie Creme’s latest bracketology for ESPN.
Running through Rickea
Given how unfamiliar Novak’s staff is with MSU’s roster, few SEC teams benefit as much from an exhibition game against a Division II opponent as MSU does having played Mississippi College last week.
Novak says it has been a positive to see what his team looks like against another opponent. He tries to refrain from using words such as “process” and “building culture” to explain what these past few weeks have been like, but with the exhibition he believes MSU can start narrowing down its identity.
“Playing Mississippi State is gonna be like going to the dentist,” Novak said. “It’s just no fun.”
What was expected before the exhibition and was only furthered by her play against Mississippi College is the load Rickea Jackson will carry this season.
Jackson was a first-team selection in the SEC coaches poll. After Jackson scored 22 points in 17 minutes in the exhibition, Novak spoke about ways MSU will have to get creative with Jackson knowing she’ll be a focal point for opposing defenses.
“She was a pro,” Novak said. “Her mentality of coming out regardless of the opponent, regardless of the score — she just acted and conducted herself like a pro and very business-like.”
Get to know the Hornets
Alabama State is a team out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) picked to finish second behind Jackson State.
The Hornets went 16-4 last season and lost in the SWAC tournament championship game. Alabama State lost its exhibition last week 72-70 against Tuskegee.
Alabama State returns its top five scorers from last season, led by senior guard Ayana Emmanuel who scored 16 points per contest last year.
“They are athletic,” Novak said. “They play a nice high-low game, with some thick, strong post play. That’s gonna present some challenges, and they like to run.”