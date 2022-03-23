STARKVILLE – John Cohen had his guy. He had spoken to college basketball experts for two years and saw for himself: Chris Jans belonged on Mississippi State’s sidelines.
But the athletic director had what he called a “good problem” on his hands. Perhaps the guy he settled upon to replace men’s basketball coach Ben Howland was too good.
Jans has been coaching at New Mexico State the past five seasons, and as had become the norm there, his team was back in the NCAA Tournament last week. Nearly half the SEC field was in a coaching search as well, and Cohen wanted to make sure he could secure Jans’ signature before any counterpart hopped in.
But Jans’ New Mexico State team upset 5-seed UConn in the first round and was in a tight second-round game against 4-seed Arkansas. The prospect of waiting another week to make the hire official lingered, but Cohen’s affinity for Jans and NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia kept him from cheering against the Aggies to expedite the process.
“I did become the biggest New Mexico State fan in Starkville, Mississippi,” Cohen joked.
New Mexico State faltered in a defensive battle against Arkansas to keep itself from a Sweet 16 trip, and Jans’ signing was made official the next day. In the wait, Cohen was treated by watching his future coach do what the former struggled with: dance in March.
Jans was formally introduced as Mississippi State’s 21st men’s basketball head coach on Wednesday — marking the final piece in what has become a puzzle to bring MSU’s brand of basketball back to a respectable level nationally.
Sam Purcell was introduced as the Bulldogs’ head coach on the women’s side last week. With renovations underway at Humphrey Coliseum, all that was left was securing a men’s basketball hire worthy of bringing attention and attendance to college basketball in Starkville.
“Both of these are really important hires,” Cohen said. “Both of these guys are tremendous leaders and great coaches. I’m very excited about the future… We have a lot of work to do, but there’s a nice foundation.”
Mississippi State’s men’s team has made one NCAA Tournament appearance (2019) in the last 12 years. Consecutive successful tenures by Richard Williams and Rick Stansbury brought the program to national prominence, but a putrid three years under Rick Ray equally set the program back.
Jans and Cohen praised Howland for the work he did to rejuvenate the program in his seven seasons, but those around MSU lost interest toward the end. Attendance was in the bottom tier of the SEC. Crucial home games this season were filled with fans of opposing teams such as Alabama and Auburn. A first-round NIT exit was well below preseason expectations.
So, Cohen got to work.
Jans’ name continuously came up through Cohen’s conversations with industry experts. They told him about Jans’ track record, how he has changed since an off-court incident at Bowling Green and why he wins at every place he coaches.
“When I sat down with Chris, it was obvious to me that all of those evaluations were pretty accurate,” Cohen said.
Cohen’s reputation has been to conduct clean and efficient coaching hires, but there was an emphasis to do so this month. He called this a “different era” both for MSU basketball and the college basketball landscape.
The transfer portal is prevalent, and it’s prevalent immediately. A new coach no longer has time to develop relationships with players on the current roster and reintroduce his pitch to signees.
Just look at forward Javian Davis, who reportedly entered the transfer portal a day after Howland’s firing, and top signee Riley Kugel, who decommitted on Tuesday.
But the transfer portal can work in State’s favor, too. Jans can immediately make his pitch to prospects looking to play in a conference rising with basketball stature.
Jans can reboot instead of rebuild.
“The goal is to be in the (NCAA) tournament next year,” Jans said.