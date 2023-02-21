As the Mississippi State women’s basketball game against Alabama tipped off the crowd was still filing in. Many season-ticket holders and general-admission fans were already in their seats, but with a baseball game happening on the same day, there was the expectation that some would arrive late while others would head home.
The official attendance was 6,011, filling most of the lower bowl, and it once again helped make a difference.
The Bulldogs are 13-2 at home on the season, including both signature Quadrant 1 wins against Tennessee and Alabama. The only defeats so far at The Hump have come against South Carolina and Ole Miss, the former being the reigning national champion and undefeated no. 1 ranked team in the country.
The expectation within the fan base is of course for the Bulldogs to be a competitive side in the Southeastern Conference once again, and that expectation is expressed via turnout at The Hump in ways that have helped the Bulldogs through rough patches. The team was able to bounce back from a two-game losing skid with the Tennessee win for their first Quad 1 victory and bounced back again in similar fashion on Sunday after the loss to Missouri.
The Hump effect is real, and it’s much appreciated by head coach Sam Purcell. He’s always said it was one of the reasons he took the job, and expressed again on Sunday how much of a boost it was to see that support on senior day to fuel his team after a tough loss.
“We had, what, 6,000 in attendance tonight? And it was felt,” Purcell said after the game. “Especially the energy that my seniors deserve. What a special group. We went into the game, and we talked about it. On senior night, there's just something different than a normal night. You want to make sure you go out, and you give it your all, alright? Give it your all for four quarters, because, you know what, these seniors have done that, and that's the biggest compliment you could give to them for what they've done for this program."
— Colin Damms
Jans gives thoughts on new nickname
Chris Jans has a new nickname.
And he’s not sure if he likes it.
After the Bulldogs’ 70-64 win Feb. 11 at Arkansas, CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein tweeted, “Ever had a root canal without novocaine? That's what it's like playing Mississippi State. NOBODY wants to see Chris Jans' team in the NCAA tournament.”
Rothstein followed up with a new nickname for Jans: “The Dentist.”
Mississippi State has embraced the moniker. The Bulldogs’ team account tweeted out a graphic of Jans in the scrubs of his new “profession.” Forward Cameron Matthews urged fans to “believe in The Dentist” after Saturday’s overtime win at Ole Miss.
Jans isn’t sold yet.
“My response is, ‘It could be worse,’” he said.
The nickname comes from Jans’ defense-first, grind-it-out style. Per KenPom.com, Mississippi State boasts the No. 5 defense in the country through Sunday’s games. The Bulldogs allow just 59.3 points per game, sixth in the nation.
The Bulldogs’ offense at times can also be as painful as having a cavity filled, but given their roster construction and slow tempo, it’s par for the course.
Jans wants MSU to play that way, and he’s been finding success with it.
Unfortunately for him, it’s come at the cost of a new nickname.
— Theo DeRosa
Both sides of life without Jessika Carter
Facing the absence of Jessika Carter for two games with March on the line was a difficult spot for Purcell, but he and his team have come out the other side with their dreams intact despite faltering on the road in Missouri.
The Bulldogs struggled against the Tigers partly because of the defensive setup. The Tigers’ 3-2 zone defense kept the Bulldogs’ guards restricted on the perimeter and settling for deep shots. This paired with long possessions and strong offensive performances by Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen for Mizzou left the Bulldogs a bit helpless chasing the game.
Three days later against Alabama was a different story.
The Bulldogs set the tone early through JerKaila Jordan and Ahlana Smith, with both driving into the paint and directing pick-and-rolls off of Charlotte Kohl and Ramani Parker. The offensive approach stretched the floor as well, creating space to hit shots from beyond the arc and sustain a sizable lead throughout the contest.
Obviously Carter is a big part of what the Bulldogs want to do on both ends of the floor. She’s a terrific defender, a bruiser in the paint and the leading scorer and rebounder on the team. Carter’s presence in the paint is typically the focus of opposition defensive efforts, which is why the Tigers were able to divert their efforts effectively in her absence but also the reason why the Crimson Tide was unprepared for the more direct offensive adjustments.
Operating without Carter at Missouri was a problem for the Bulldogs, but some aggressive adjustments manipulated the added pressure on the backcourt, allowing Jordan and Smith to attack Alabama and open up the game for their teammates. Carter’s return will still be very welcome, but the tactical versatility on display is very promising from a first-year head coach.
— Colin Damms
Free-throw shooting keys win at Ole Miss
Jans said he knew Mississippi State was going to have a good free-throw shooting day when forward/center Tolu Smith went 3 of 4 at the line in the first half Saturday in Oxford.
“When Tolu made them early, I was like, ‘OK, here we go,’” Jans said.
MSU finished 18 of 21 at the line, including 14 of 15 in the second half and overtime in the win over the Rebels.
For a team not known for its free-throw shooting, it was a beautiful sight.
“It’s awesome,” Jans said. “It’s contagious. Down the stretch, I think we made every one.”
Guard Shakeel Moore’s only points Saturday came on a pair of made free throws in a one-and-one situation with 50.5 seconds to play. Moore’s makes tied the game after Ole Miss’ Jayveous McKinnis split a pair of foul shots with 1:02 to play.
In overtime, Matthews and Dashawn Davis made all four of their free throws for MSU.
Ole Miss went 0 for 2 in the extra period.
After poor performances earlier in the season, Jans knows the Rebels’ struggles all too well.
“It’s a luxury to have guys on the floor who can make free throws in close games, because otherwise you obviously can end up on the wrong side of it,” Jans said.
On Saturday, he and his team were glad to be on the right side for once.
— Theo DeRosa