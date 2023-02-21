Sam Purcell - Mississippi State wbb huddle

First-year Mississippi State women's basketball head coach Sam Purcell huddles with his players during a timeout in Sunday's loss to South Carolina.

As the Mississippi State women’s basketball game against Alabama tipped off the crowd was still filing in. Many season-ticket holders and general-admission fans were already in their seats, but with a baseball game happening on the same day, there was the expectation that some would arrive late while others would head home.