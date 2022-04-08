STARKVILLE – It appeared these struggles were behind Mississippi State, at least in the present.
Jackson Fristoe was finding his groove late in games. Brooks Auger was his dominant self. And suddenly, KC Hunt was sending down hitters in crucial situations following a pristine Friday night start from Preston Johnson.
Any pitching doubts were put aside as No. 19 LSU was down to its final strike, trailing 2-1.
No runners were on. Fristoe was cruising. Nine-hole hitter Hayden Travinski was the Tigers’ last hope.
Then, a walk to turned the lineup card over. Moments later, LSU was on its way to a 5-2 victory.
“It’s just frustrating,” Chris Lemonis said.
Mississippi State wasted a strong outing from a pitcher in Johnson who wasn’t a starter to open the season, let alone the Friday night guy. With Landon Sims suffering a season-ending elbow injury and Cade Smith rolling in his Sunday role, Johnson was thrust into the Friday slot.
He provided quality starts, but Johnson hadn’t been the alpha arm needed on Friday nights in the SEC. That was until 107 pitches into Friday’s start against LSU when he completed his outing in the sixth with 10th strikeouts. He allowed just one run.
“I thought it was his best start,” Lemonis said. “I though he was really good and competed.”
Hunt wasn’t supposed to be in this role, either. He opened the season as the Saturday starter, but an injury set him back.
He moved to MSU’s bullpen as he eased back in with low-pressure situations. That changed on Friday.
Hunt came in with MSU up 2-1 in the seventh. His fastball was humming. Though LSU made solid contact, the balls found MSU’s fielders en route to two scoreless frames from Hunt in his best outing of the season.
Fristoe turned his early-season struggles around and pitched a clutch performance in a series-salvaging win Sunday at Arkansas. But the mentality he built in those crucial situations disappeared.
With it, so did MSU’s hopes for a win. Fristoe allowed the walk and a hit-by-pitch to score on a single following a wild pitch. Auger allowed a two-run home run to follow.
Johnson has been in tense situations late in games. He has seen the focus it takes to close out a victory. He expressed confidence in his fellow pitchers being better than the hitters in a loaded LSU offense, but Johnson knows it’s often between the ears that affects late-game situations rather than arms.
“It’s a lot,” Johnson said. “You’re playing in front of (11,893 fans). Any little thing — whether it happens the day before you get to the field, something that happened at the field or just something in the moment. There’s so many variables. The pressure just sometimes wins.”
First inning
Scoreless frame after Johnson pitches around some problems.
Second inning
Clean top half for Johnson. State leaves a couple runners on base as the inning ends on a deep fly from RJ Yeager.
Third inning
That was a brilliant sequence between Preston Johnson and Logan Tanner — capped off by a high heater to end the inning. With a runner on second, Tanner was pounding the dirt for a low pitch... perhaps to throw off LSU. Very much not the pitch that was thrown.
MSU leaves a runner at third. Still scoreless through three.
Fourth inning
LSU strikes first with a sacrifice fly. Looks like Brad Cumbest might have had a play at home, but he bobbled the ball after he caught it and didn't make a throw home.
State strands another pair of runners.
Fifth inning
Johnson continues to impress tonight. He tosses another scoreless frame.
Luke Hancock stays hot. His two-run single beats the shift and gives MSU its first lead tonight.
Sixth inning
Huge inning from Johnson to keep the momentum on State's side. He ends the inning with a strikeout, and that'll likely do it for Johnson after 107 pitches. He allows one run and strikes out 10 in six innings.
State can't add any insurance runs.
Seventh inning
KC Hunt is in for MSU. He works around a leadoff walk to keep MSU in front.
State manifests a threat but can't execute. Logan Tanner goes down swinging with the bases loaded. It's still 2-1, MSU.
Eighth inning
Hunt tosses another scoreless inning. MSU can't add another run.
Ninth inning
Jackson Fristoe in to close it. He allows two runs, and LSU retakes the lead on a two-out rally. Tigers were down to their final strike.