For Mississippi State men’s basketball, the first two months of the season could dictate the path of a program looking to live up to NCAA tournament expectations.
Head coach Ben Howland didn’t hold back in scheduling the nonconference slate – one that features seven teams which finished in last season’s top-85 NCAA NET rankings.
Montana and Georgia State are considered to be top contenders in their respective conferences. MSU will face NCAA tournament regulars Louisville and Maryland or Richmond in the Bahamas in late November.
December features Minnesota and a Winthrop team which has won back-to-back Big South regular season titles.
Even in the midst of SEC play, Mississippi State will travel for the Big SEC/SEC challenge to take on 2019 NCAA tournament runner-up Texas Tech.
It’s a grueling slate but one that Howland put together with the intention of giving his team a taste of tournament-level play throughout the season.
“We did that on purpose to try to give ourselves the best chance to have a high NET ranking,” Howland said while meeting with reporters Thursday, “but you got to win.”
NCAA expectations
Winning is something Howland expects this season.
Mississippi State hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2019 – the lone tournament appearance since 2009. But MSU made a run to the NIT final last season and believes that can be a momentum builder toward SEC contention along with NCAA tournament success.
Players such as point guard Iverson Molinar ignore the expectations but others such as transfer forward D.J. Jeffries embrace them.
“As long as we stay together and don't let our egos get in the way or let nothing else distract us and just stay true to ourselves, we can go far,” Jeffries said. “The sky's the limit.”
New guys, old souls
Jeffries was on the other side of MSU’s NIT run as he and his Memphis teammates took down Mississippi State in the title game.
Behind assistant coach George Brooks, Jeffries built a relationship with MSU’s staff throughout his recruiting process four years ago.
Jeffries verbally committed to MSU but changed his mind as Penny Hardaway and Memphis garnered his interest. Jeffries says despite that move, Brooks has been consistent in telling Jeffries he’s the best player he has ever recruited.
Jeffries joins a crucial and intriguing part of MSU’s offseason: the transfers.
Jeffries joins Michigan State guard Rocket Watts, North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks and N.C. State guard Shakeel Moore as a group of transfers looking to use their previous college basketball experience to overcome the struggle of learning to play with a new group.
“All of us know how to win games and play at a high level,” Jeffries said. “We’ve got to bring that experience to this team and try to help the young guys pick up on some of the things that we learned.”
Injury timetables
Watts’ transition may be tougher than his fellow transfers due to an offseason focused on recovery.
Watts underwent surgery after playing with a torn labrum, unbeknownst to him, throughout his sophomore season last year.
Howland said he anticipates Watts returning in mid-November. Watts is expected to be taking part in non-contact five-on-zero drills in the next few weeks.
Howland says Watts has used his time at MSU to take in practices, build friendships and work on his shot — something that Howland feels has improved.
“His feet are now better placed on his shot,” Howland said. “He's really staying in through his shot. He's shooting the ball very well, because we're still keeping stats… on all the shots he takes.”
Junior forward Tolu Smith underwent a procedure on his foot this offseason. Howland said Smith had an X-ray Tuesday and is progressing.
Smith will be 50 percent weight-bearing the next two weeks before he can walk without impediment. His return is expected in late November.
Howland noted forward KeShawn Murphy has the longest way to go out of that group and has no timetable for his return.