STARKVILLE — Hunter Hines stepped to the plate on Sunday afternoon as the final hope for Mississippi State baseball in its weekend series against No. 4 Vanderbilt.
Down 11-7 in the ninth, the odds of the Bulldogs coming back were slim, but Hines finding a way to get on would have kept those hopes alive.
He instead grounded to first, losing the game as Mississippi State was swept for a second-straight series to begin Southeastern Conference play.
Now 0-6 to begin SEC play for the first time in more than 70 years, there seems to be no answer for the historic lull the Bulldogs are currently in.
“I don’t know,” Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis said Saturday. “It’s my job to figure it out because we’re just not competing. We’re having guys run out there and not get outs, not get any outs. It’s putting more pressure on the staff and the team every time it happens.”
SEC play does no favors to Mississippi State (14-11, 0-6 SEC) as following a series against a red-hot Kentucky team and a top-5 team in the country in Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs host No. 9 South Carolina next weekend at Dudy Noble Field.
“They’re competing,” Lemonis said Sunday. “We’re not playing at the highest level right now, but I give them a lot of credit for showing up and getting after it. There’s some bright spots in there, but we’re still giving up crooked numbers.”
Conference play this season is among the strongest that it’s been in recent years, with six SEC teams in the top-10, and those opponents have feasted on Bulldog pitching already.
Through six games this season, Mississippi State has been out-scored 90-26, including 55-15 just against the Commodores over the weekend. Since the start of their now 17-game conference losing streak, the Bulldogs have been outscored 205-76.
“It sucks right now,” freshman Bryce Chance said Saturday. “We know we’re one game away. We’re always one game away from starting a streak … I feel like we’re so close. I know a lot of the locker room does.”
Sunday was the closest of the weekend series, with the Bulldogs making a late push thanks to a three-run home run from Connor Hujsak.
The game was within reach at a four-run deficit, but the bats went ice cold in the final three innings, unable to manufacture a rally.
“We’re taking it game-by-game right now,” Hujsak said Sunday. “We’re struggling, but we have a lot of talent and we’re learning who we are as a team right now. We’re getting there.”
Things looked positive in Mississippi State’s SEC opener two weekends ago against Kentucky, but a blown lead late allowed the Wildcats to steal a game in extra innings.
A promising start has led to a massive fall-out, something no one within the program seems to know how to correct.
During this stretch, Jurrangelo Cijntje, Landon Gartman and Nate Dohm, three of the better arms for the Bulldogs this season, have all run into trouble, most notably against the Commodores.
Things hope to take a different turn at 6 p.m. Tuesday with Samford coming to Dudy Noble Field, but the Bulldogs are in a funk that they just can’t seem to get out of, a trickle-down effect starting on the mound.
“We have to be better,” Lemonis said. “… It’s across the board pitching-wise. We have some good guys. They’re just not pitching well right now and they’re getting beat when they make a mistake.”
