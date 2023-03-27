Mississippi State pitcher Colby Holcombe

Mississippi State pitcher Colby Holcombe (#21) during the March 26, 2023, game between Vanderbilt and the Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville.

 Jaden Powell | MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE — Hunter Hines stepped to the plate on Sunday afternoon as the final hope for Mississippi State baseball in its weekend series against No. 4 Vanderbilt.

Newsletters

Recommended for you