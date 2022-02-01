STARKVILLE – It’s a combination Mississippi State fans are classically conditioned to expect dominant results from.
Whitesnake’s “Still of the Night” blares from the Dudy Noble Field speakers as Landon Sims takes the mound. Typically, it results in a bad evening for the opposing hitters – and a save for Sims.
The combination of walkout song and pitcher won't change this year as Mississippi State looks to defend its national title. The expectations won’t shift either.
But the timing will, as Sims prepares to move from his spot at the end of the bullpen to starter.
“It’s a new challenge here,” Sims said. “It’s a pretty special spot to be in.”
While coach Chris Lemonis and Sims said the rotation has not been finalized ahead of MSU’s season-opener on Feb. 18 against Long Beach State, the expectation is for Sims to be the Friday night arm.
It’s not a move that surprised Sims or State’s coaching staff. Though all his appearances in his first two seasons at MSU came out of the bullpen, Sims had starting experience in high school which they felt could translate at the collegiate level.
That’s why this offseason it wasn’t the staff approaching Sims about the move or vise versa. The decision came from mutual conversations had over time, and they felt now was the time — particularly with MSU losing its weekend rotation from last season.
“There’s gonna be some growing pains there, but he is ultra-talented and as good a competitor as you’ll find,” Lemonis said.
Sims said his offseason regimen didn’t change much, but the addition of a changeup has been his priority.
As he continues to grow comfortable with it, Sims is throwing it more than he typically would in scrimmages in order to add reps. He says he is confident in how it has come along.
Sims’ velocity and emotion made his the prototypical closer to shut down a game. But to be a starter with longevity, the mental aspect of knowing what is apparent at certain times will be a point of emphasis.
“I do have to take a little bit of a step back in terms of how much emotion I’ll show from inning-to-inning because that'll do a little bit of wear and tear on your body throughout the game and tire you out a little bit,” Sims said. “There's a time and a place for the emotion to come out. I'm going to try my best to bottle that up as much as I can.”
Lemonis echoed his words from the fall in saying MSU has six arms competing for starting spots. MSU is training everyone as a starter and Lemonis says he could see players splitting around four-to-five innings in games to start the season.
Though he wishes he had a rotation set right now, Lemonis was in a similar spot entering last season where he learned through trial and error how the rotation would shake up come Omaha.
But with the arm talent of Sims – who is considered by teammate Logan Tanner to be among the three best pitchers he has caught – the Friday spot could be solidified early.