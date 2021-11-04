STARKVILLE – As defensive tackle Cameron Young came down with an interception in his hands against Kentucky last weekend, his position coach Jeff Phelps joked he nearly fell out of the press box he’s perched in during games.
The pick came late in the third quarter after MSU had stretched its lead to 14. Young’s interception gave the ball back to MSU’s offense just one play after a Brandon Ruiz field goal, setting up State for an easy 24-yard touchdown drive to cap off a 31-0 run.
“Big momentum swing there,” Phelps said.
Mississippi State’s defense was all about swinging momentum against Kentucky, and Young’s interception was just an exclamation point of an example.
MSU forced four turnovers against Kentucky.
Turnovers are usually traced to poor execution from an offensive perspective. After MSU’s defense intercepted its offense in an August scrimmage, Mike Leach said unless a defense back makes a ridiculous catch, the offense is usually to blame.
In MSU’s case, that’s not always true.
Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett preaches chasing after the ball no matter where a defender is on the field. When a ball comes loose, it’s not by accident that MSU has a player in the area to jump on it.
“That's our defensive scheme,” defensive lineman Nathan Pickering said. “So many guys moving in different parts. It's very hard for the offense to pick up what we're doing.”
Kentucky had its version of the "butt fumble" against MSU, but even the lackluster mistakes made by an opponent can be traced to effective play by the defense.
Mississippi State has the nation’s fourth-best rush defense – though Arnett says the stats might be inflated due to how long MSU’s offense holds the ball combined with an opponent being unable to run the ball after State builds a lead.
Against a run-heavy opponent like Kentucky, MSU stuffed things up front and was effective sealing off the edge in an effort to hold UK to 66 yards on the ground.
MSU doesn’t have much time to celebrate that as it prepares for another self-proclaimed run-heavy offense.
Arkansas is second in the SEC in total rushing this season — seven yards behind Ole Miss.
The Razorbacks run for 249 yards per game and give the Bulldogs another chance to prove how legit their rush defense is.
“There’s a lot of sleepless nights right now on the defensive staff because when a team can line up and impose their will on you that way and march the ball down the field running the football, that’s not a very fun feeling as a defense,” Arnett said. “We have quite the challenge ahead of us.”
The blueprint for MSU comes from a week ago against Kentucky, but Arkansas adds a piece at quarterback that could likely line up on either side of the ball.
Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson is 6-foot-3-inches and 245 pounds out of Sardis, Mississippi.
MSU’s mentality of flocking to the ball is effective in creating turnovers, but against Jefferson it’ll need to be effective in simply bringing him down.
Leaving a man alone against Jefferson all afternoon won’t be a good recipe for an MSU team looking to add another quality win to a resume that has already proven worthy of the No. 17 ranking in the College Football Playoff.
“Better put a couple extra layers of padding on underneath your shoulder pads,” Arnett said. “(Jefferson) runs around you, over you, through you. Not to mention the stable of running backs they have. We’re talking about the fourth-best rushing offense in the country.”