STARKVILLE • It doesn’t take much for Chris Lemonis to sense when things start to go his team’s way at Dudy Noble FIeld.
In Thursday’s 7-6 win against Auburn, all it took was patience from Kellum Clark. He was down 1-2 in the count and State was down 6-5 in the ninth.
Clark was leading off the frame, and his 1-for-19 stretch was reason to believe this at-bat was headed down the wrong path again. Instead, Clark sat patient and worked a leadoff walk.
Right then, Lemonis knew.
“Kellum’s at-bat, just getting on base, was huge to get some momentum in the ninth at our place,” Lemonis said.
Almost immediately, Lemonis’ thoughts were proven right. Brad Cumbest sent a roller to second base for a routine double play to kill any momentum and life at Dudy Noble Field.
But in a way eerily similar to the 2019 College World Series, Auburn’s Cole Foster booted it. Clark slid safely into second and Cumbest made it safely to first.
The cowbells clanged and the crowd’s excitement rose.
“The pressure starts to build and you see it in every phase,” Lemonis said. “It was nice to see.”
Next up came Tanner Leggett pinch-hitting for the suddenly-hot Lane Forsythe. Leggett put down a successful bunt to advance the runners and an intentional walk to RJ Yeager loaded the bases.
State has been on the wrong side of bad hops and weird bounces for the better part of SEC play, and it appeared the misfortunes had returned.
A wild pitch from Auburn’s Blake Burkhalter steamed by his catcher, but the ball perfectly bounced back toward home plate. It appeared Clark, who was attempting to score from third, was dead to rights.
Somehow, he slid and touched home before the tag.
The excitement echoed through Dudy Noble Field and bubbles came up from right field.
Kamren James was the next to receive an intentional walk, making Luke Hancock the man of the moment. As State’s least likely player to strike out, MSU’s hopes of Hancock putting something in play to seal a win were large.
He didn’t have to. Hancock’s patience proved worthy as fans throughout Dudy Noble Field reigned down “Ball four” chants.
That’s exactly the result they got. Hancock drew a walk to bring the winning run home and the home crowd jumped to its feet. The Dude Effect, once again, showed its power.
Drew Talley watched from the dugout as his home crowd rattled Auburn’s players. Talley has been on the mound at opposing SEC ballparks.
It was nice for Talley to watch from the bench as Burkhalter lived through one of college baseball’s toughest environments.
“There’s nothing like Dudy Noble,” Talley said. “The Dude Effect — that’s what we had on our rings last year. It’s crazy how that works out sometimes in the late game here. We all just all get that sense and that vibe.”
First inning
Mississippi State's offense is wasting no time. A run is in on a Logan Tanner single. The bases remain loaded with no outs.
Kamren James is brought in on a sacrifice fly from Hunter Hines. State leads 2-0 after one.
Second inning
Thanks in large part to a double play, Smith has himself another scoreless frame.
MSU goes down in order.
Third inning
Auburn is on the board. Nate LaRue cuts State's lead to 2-1 with a home run to left. Smith limits the damage to one.
Hines has his second RBI of the night. A two-out single brings homes Luke Hancock to make it 3-1. The inning ends with Hines caught stealing going for second.
Fourth inning
Smith works around a jam for another scoreless frame.
State strands a pair on base.
Fifth inning
Smith with some nice work to limit the damage to one run in the frame. State leads 3-2.
MSU goes down in order.
Sixth inning
Brooks Auger is the first arm out of the bullpen. Smith finishes in typical Smith fashion: 13 groundouts and one flyout. Auger walks in a run to even the game at three.
Auburn has the lead. A two-run, two-out single puts the Tigers up 5-3 in the sixth. Brutal inning for Auger.
State gets nothing going on offense. Eerily similar feel to this one to that of last weekend's Friday and Saturday losses against LSU.
Seventh inning
Difficult to see what happened with Auger. Trainer came out and talked to him for a bit before Auger exited the game. Drew Talley in to pitch.
Brad Cumbest wakes up the stadium with a towering blast to left. It's now 5-4 Auburn.
Yeager bomb ties it up.
Eighth inning
Pico Kohn out of the bullpen for MSU. Cole Foster sends a towering shot of his own to left to put Auburn back up 6-5.
MSU goes down in order, including a pair of strikeouts.
Ninth inning
Parker Stinnett is in to pitch.
A wild pitch allows Kellum Clark to score from third on a close play and tie the game. Luke Hancock draws a walk with the bases loaded. Mississippi State wins.