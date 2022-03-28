STARKVILLE — Chris Lemonis needs another arm in his bullpen, and he doesn’t have the luxury of an MLB front office to make a midseason move.
Brooks Auger and Pico Kohn have been his rocks out of the bullpen. Their 5 2/3 combined innings while allowing two earned runs against Alabama last weekend were the latest example.
Beyond them, Mississippi State isn’t getting much, and its opponents are loving the free insurance runs.
Jackson Fristoe allowed three runs in Saturday’s win. Cam Tullar allowed three Friday before another two Sunday — a disappointing moment for Lemonis after bringing in the left-hander to face lefties in the lineup.
“I’m making (the moves) because their guy doesn’t hit left-handed pitchers,” Lemonis said. “Well, somehow they’re hitting ours.”
Jack Walker has been inconsistent, which is expected from a freshman. Drew Talley doing the same as a senior is not as expected.
Help could be on the way in the form of KC Hunt. Hunt started the season’s first Saturday game against Long Beach State and hasn’t returned since due to injury, but Lemonis considers the right-hander to be “week-to-week.”
But Hunt’s first start was shaky. His return provides depth, but that doesn’t necessarily mean success. And Mississippi State needs some of the latter.
Tuesday’s midweek trip to Memphis will be a live audition.
“It’s gonna take a lot of guys to pitch because we have to pitch a bullpen day there,” Lemonis said. “We gotta go out there, compete and pitch.”
Mississippi State's weekend starters (Landon Sims included) have allowed 40 earned runs this season. The rest of the staff has allowed the other 80 in fewer innings pitched.
Lemonis took the bullpen route in last week’s midweek win against Southern. He started Kohn who allowed one run in three innings and turned over a 9-1 lead to his fellow bullpen arms.
Lemonis pulled starters from his lineup to give others reps as the game was in hand, and then his bullpen let him down. Talley allowed four runs in his second inning of work without recording an out in the frame. Lemonis was clearly frustrated having to pull Talley and bring in pitchers he had hoped to rest before the weekend.
The cause of the bullpen issues has been simple. Pitchers are either not attacking the zone, leading to the four walks the bullpen allowed in three innings of relief Sunday, or they’re leaving the ball in the sweet spot.
“They’re just not doing the job,” Lemonis said. “They gotta come in and make pitches. We’re throwing too many pitches in the middle of the plate with runners in scoring position.”
The national championship team had the luxury of an assortment of bullpen arms highlighted by Sims as the closer. The starting pitchers of that team were strong, but they left.
The top bullpen threats were forced to become starters this season. The cycle hasn't follow behind them.