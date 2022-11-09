The 2022-23 season is finally here for Mississippi State women’s basketball.
The road back to March Madness starts against Mississippi Valley State at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
A third head coach in three years says a lot about the recent struggles of the program, but there’s an undeniable positivity around the team and first year head coach Sam Purcell. With high hopes and high expectations, there’s plenty to look forward to even in Year 1 under new leadership.
“Women’s basketball matters here” has been a common phrase from Purcell since he first got off the plane in Starkville. It’s a big reason why he came, but it’s also an important reason where there’s so much hype around his arrival.
The fans are ready to have fun again.
MSU has trudged through starts and stops since Vic Schaefer’s departure for a number of factors, many beyond anyone’s control. Regardless, the fan base has held strong and loyal, but there needs to be payoff.
Through those years, the level of basketball has varied — some good, some bad and sometimes not happening at all. It’s been such an unfortunate turn for a program that had so much life and purpose, and especially distinct style: high pressing, supercharged performances that harnessed energy on and off the court from tipoff to final whistle.
That value persisted somewhat despite COVID-19, injuries and transfers limiting the team’s depth, and last season, it was focused and hardworking defense that kept them alive in Southeastern Conference play last year. It simply wasn’t sustainable, and fatigue took its toll, but the hope for the new year and the new squad is that there is quality in depth to carry the Bulldogs far.
Key players and depth
Does Purcell has his lineup sorted?
“I do,” Purcell said in his press conference on Monday. “But I’m not going to give it, so the fans have to come see in person!”
It’s a nice move to get fans in for the opener, but we can still make at least a few assumptions about key personnel.
First is Anastasia Hayes.
Hayes quickly and effectively became the Bulldogs’ primary scorer after the departure of Rickea Jackson in January, leading her to an all-SEC second-team honor last season. She finished third in the SEC in scoring, and the hype has continued going into the 2022-23 season. Preseason honors are deserved, and her experience and leadership are nearly as valuable as her statistics. And she’s not the only one getting that sort of hype.
Jessika Carter, whose ability on the court has never been doubted, is back on the active roster and back on preseason watchlists. She returns after redshirting last season, sitting out for mental health reasons, but it’s always been clear that her place would be there when she was ready to return.
In 2020-21 she was vital for MSU, averaging 14.3 points and 8.7 rebounds on top of retaining her status as an expert defender with over a block per game. Purcell made it clear that he plans to give her the rock when she plays.
“Well I hope she loves me, because I’ve been telling the team to get her the ball!” Purcell said back in October. “I think our relationship is pretty good, I think she’s adapted well, but a lot of this I’m not going to know until the lights come out. But there’s been a focus within our offense to make sure she gets touches. I told her for me it’s more than me just calling her number, and that’s been my challenge.”
With seemingly just a couple clear go-to options, on top of working with a new team with several new arrivals, Purcell is embracing the depth of the team. Though the rest of us are out of the loop for now, he’s got a full, healthy roster to choose from with only Aniya Palmer redshirting this season. Now it’s just up to him to know when and how to best use the entire squad.
“Depth is huge, and I plan on using it,” Purcell said on Monday. “We’re gonna get after it, but I’m also going to make adjustments on how the game is called. Hopefully it’s fast and in our favor and the whistle doesn’t blow much, so I can sub and get after it, but if it slows down then I’ve got to be willing to adjust.”
Staying hungry for March
That’s always the goal, isn’t it? It’s certainly what it’s all about in the college basketball world, and there’s no chance to hide from it in Starkville after they got just a taste of it a few years ago.
ESPN’s bracketology predicts the Bulldogs to be a bubble team, currently placing them as a first four out team. It’s all way too early at this point, but the bubble was about where the Bulldogs were last season before their losing streak down the stretch.
And not to burst it, but the bubble isn’t a good ceiling.
For MSU fans it’s more than just getting back on track, it’s about winning, and Purcell and his team know that all too well. In fact, they’ve felt it just as the fans have.
“I think we remember our ‘why.’ Why are we doing this?” Purcell said, discussing the drive and purpose of the team. “I told you when I took the storyline, and our fanbase knows what they’ve been through the last two years. I think the energy is a little bit easy this year because there’s a hunger to get back to March. So for me it’s not necessarily bottling it up, and I’ve been saying I’ve had the lid off the bottle. Let’s go, let’s dance, and take it one game at a time.”
Purcell doesn’t get “caught up” in reaching a peak too early or too late because he wants his team to savor the environment and excitement of playing college basketball, an energy he’s fostered from the start, and hopes have continued throughout the offseason and into the regular season opener at Humphrey Coliseum.
“Like everyone else in the country, we’re probably a little tired of beating each other up,” Purcell said ahead of the season opener. “So it’s going to be fun to play somebody else, but most importantly getting to play in the Hump. This place is special. And obviously the construction is going on on the outside, but the inside is still the inside. And it’s going to be electric, and with the fans coming in and being willing to work with us, we can’t wait.”
