STARKVILLE — Over the past three days, three more Mississippi State football players entered their names into the transfer portal.
Hudson Hollenbeck (Tuesday) and Jordan Kennedy (Wednesday), two redshirt freshmen kickers, announced their intentions to leave Starkville. Those came on the heels of MSU bringing in its second transfer kicker this offseason in Ethan Chang, formerly of William & Mary, who committed earlier this week.
The Bulldogs also brought in UCLA transfer Nick Barr-Mira in January, who along with Chang, will have two more years of eligibility. The duo are expected to compete for this year’s starting kicker spot after the departures of Massimo Biscardi and Ben Raybon, who combined to make 12-of-17 field goals last season.
Hollenbeck, from Collierville, Tennessee, and Kennedy, from Novato, California, didn’t play in 2022 and will have four years of eligibility left at their future programs.
Kaydin Pope, a redshirt freshman wide receiver, also announced his intentions to enter the portal Thursday morning over his Twitter account.
Pope, a former three-star in MSU’s 2022 class, only played in one game last season, tallying three receptions for 23 yards against East Tennessee State.
Pope, from Savannah, Tennessee, became the fourth MSU wideout to enter the portal this offseason, joining Rara Thomas (Georgia), Christian Ford (Appalachian State) and Marquez Dortch (uncommitted) He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
