LISBON, Portugal – Mississippi State men's basketball dialed up 18 three-pointers and dished out 23 assists on 36 baskets in a 100-40 rout of the Portugal All-Stars on Sunday during the second game of its foreign tour.
State clicked on all cylinders from long distance with 10 of its 18 treys coming during a 36-point second quarter barrage en route to a 55-19 halftime advantage.
"That'll make them feel good walking out of the gym (making 18 three's). As a team, it will certainly give them some confidence going forward," head coach Chris Jans said. "When we were here in the gym, they weren't very contested. The team we played today wasn't as talented as the one we played yesterday. We played so many guys and kept coming at them in droves. That was a tough situation for our opponent but certainly was nice to see the ball go through the hole"
The Bulldogs managed another balanced attack with seven players scoring at least seven points ignited by four players in double figures.
Josh Hubbard put together another strong effort with 19 points and six assists. Adrian Myers tacked on 17 points and six rebounds followed by Andrew Taylor's 15 points and three assists. Trey Fort also secured 10 points for the Maroon and White.
"It was kind of cool to see the new guys lead us in scoring," Jans said. "That's kind of why we signed them. We didn't score the ball that well last year. We knew we needed to address it. Again, we can't get ahead of ourselves. Like I said prior to coming here, win or lose or the difference in the score isn't going to have that much bearing on when we get into regular games in November and December. At the same time, for individual confidences and to feel good coming out of the summer, that will be good for some individuals."
KeShawn Murphy nearly secured a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds, while Shawn Jones Jr. came away with nine points. Jaquan Scott chipped in seven points and seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs play game three of their foreign tour against the Porto All-Stars on Wednesday. Tip time is slated for 7 p.m. local time/1 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed live at YouTube.com/HailState.
