STARKVILLE – Spring football provides an opportunity for transfers to prove their immediate worth and a shot for freshmen to show their sophomore seasons should include increased playing time.
At Mississippi State, this spring season comes with less turnover than many of its Power Five counterparts. The Bulldogs return key starters at most every position.
But there are still holes Mike Leach will need to fill heading into his third season at the helm. The spring season could help him determine much of that – though the conclusion of the spring slate could also bring moves through the transfer portal.
Here’s a look at three notable position battles State could resolve in the coming weeks:
Cornerback No. 2
State lost its top corner in Martin Emerson as he prepares for a possible second-round selection in the NFL Draft.
Emmanuel Forbes, who was about as effective as Emerson but a year younger, will be facing the top receiver on the opposing side in 2022.
What that leaves State with is an opening alongside Forbes.
Decamerion Richardson is the in-house move. He’ll be a junior next season and was the first to step in when Forbes was injured against LSU or Emerson opted out of the Liberty Bowl.
From the portal, MSU brought in Jackie Matthews from West Virginia and Marcus Banks from Alabama.
State returns most of its snaps at safety, but that part of the secondary was spotty for MSU at times last season. There is potential that a loaded corner room could see someone develop as a safety like State did last season bringing in Jalen Green from Texas.
That’s likely the case with Matthews who is listed as a safety on the team’s roster, perhaps leaving the corner battle to Banks and Richardson.
What’s certain is going up against the Air Raid offense in practice will allow the corners plenty of chances to show their worth or lack thereof.
Outside receiver
Leach said Mississippi State never really reached the ideal depth at receiver last season, though it did have an ample amount of talent provide production. But in the Air Raid offense, it’s hard to ever have too much depth at the position.
Specifically at outside, though, MSU suddenly is searching for help.
Makai Polk broke the program record for single-season receptions, but he declared for the NFL Draft - something outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. considered “not a very smart” decision.
Last week, Malik Heath transferred to rival Ole Miss to create another hole at the position.
Freshman Rara Thomas emerged last season as someone who was named a starter over Heath, so that fills one spot.
Lideatrick Griffin is a player fans wanted to get more touches after seeing his explosiveness in the return game. But Griffin finished eighth on the team with 29 catches for an average of 7.6 yards per reception. He’ll need to show more playmaking ability downfield this spring.
Justin Robinson — a 6-foot-2 Georgia transfer — could be the top guy Griffin is battling against this spring.
Right tackle
Mississippi State retains its interior line but lost both its tackles.
Left tackle Charles Cross is headed to the NFL and is garnering top-five attention. Right tackle Scott Lashley is out of eligibility.
MSU signed Percy Lewis – the No. 2 junior college prospect in the country, according to 247Sports – in December. Leach immediately said Lewis is someone he pictured taking Cross’ spot.
On the right side, MSU has more questions.
State started Kameron Jones — typically a left guard — at right tackle. MSU had the luxury of Kwatrivous Johnson and Cole Smith battling at right guard, so they could both be starting guards is moving Jones to right tackle is a potential move.
Mississippi State also signed Middle Tennessee transfer Steve Losoya who started 10 games at guard last season and will be a redshirt sophomore next season.