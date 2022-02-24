Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Here are three questions to keep an eye on in a weekend where Mississippi State should cruise.
Can Preston Johnson solidify Saturday?
KC Hunt took the mound as Mississippi State’s Saturday guy in its opening series against Long Beach State.
Head coach Chris Lemonis said Hunt was among the top arms MSU had throughout the offseason, so he felt comfortable giving the junior a start. It resulted in three innings and five runs allowed en route to a loss.
Mississippi State announced Thursday it would start Preston Johnson this Saturday.
Johnson made 22 appearances for MSU last season — all out of the bullpen. He came out of the pen in his lone appearance this season after replacing Hunt and tossing four innings of one-run ball.
Johnson punched out nine but walked four in the outing.
Can Kellum Clark heat up?
Kellum Clark has been among the unlucky Bulldogs in this young season. He is hitless in 11 at-bats, but one of those was a double play off the bat at 105.2 miles per hour — second hardest on the team in the win against UAPB.
Clark and Drew McGowan — who is 2-for-4 this season — have split time at right field this season with Lemonis trying to give players more reps.
Lemonis praised Clark’s defensive efforts following Tuesday’s win and felt his swings at the plate were effective.
“Kellum is a really good player,” Lemonis said. “He’ll play a lot of baseball here. Just trying to get him going a little bit.”
What will shortstop look like?
Lemonis was open about Tanner Leggett making a push for the starting shortstop role currently held by Lane Forsythe.
Leggett’s two home runs lead the team despite just six plate appearances. His smooth-moving play against UAPB in which he fielded a ball to his right and threw across his body with ease only furthered the notion he has the defensive prowess to stack against Forsythe.
With Forsythe hitting at the bottom of the lineup, though, Lemonis feels a more aggressive approach on fastballs could get his bat going some more.
There is also the option of Leggett playing a utility role and playing alongside Forsythe on the field.