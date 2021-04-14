STARKVILLE – Three-star forward Alden Applewhite officially signed with the Mississippi State men’s basketball team, the program announced on Wednesday.
Applewhite, a 6-foot-7 forward, has been committed to Mississippi State since February. He is ranked as the No. 121 overall player and the No. 26 small forward by 247sports.
He chose Mississippi State over Ole Miss, Clemson, Iowa State and St. Johns.
“He has an excellent skill level for a player with his size,” head coach Ben Howland said of Applewhite. “He’s a very good shooter. The thing that I was most excited about in his recruitment, in terms of what he can bring to our program, is his ability to space the floor and shoot three’s.”
Applewhite played for Arizona Compass Prep his senior season and averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game before suffering an injury.
Before transferring to Arizona Compass Prep, Applewhite played at Houston (Tenn.) High School. There, he averaged 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds as a junior.