STARKVILLE – Mississippi State opened the 2021 season with its largest comeback in school history.
After trailing 34-14 in the fourth quarter, MSU defeated Louisiana Tech 35-34. Here are three takeaways from the game:
Will Rogers played his game, then attacked
The stat line for Rogers: 39 of 47 for 370 yards and an interception.
Of those 39 completions, 16 were for five yards or less.
It was uninspiring at times, until he found the ability to use those short plays to draw defenders in then attack deep.
State’s foundation was well-designed screen passes and throws in the flat, but big plays made the difference.
Rogers hit Jamire Calvin on a 40-yard pass to set up Jo’quavious Marks’ third touchdown to cut the deficit to six. On the following drive, it was more of the same before a 20-yard pass to Jaden Walley for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.
MSU mistakes let La. Tech control much of the game
MSU came out strong with a 38-yard return from Lideatrick Griffin on the opening kickoff before a pair of completions to get into La. Tech territory. A Kwatrivous Johnson holding penalty forced MSU into a 52-yard missed field goal.
A sack killed one drive. A false start killed another. A fumble, another hold on Johnson, a sack, a Rogers fumble turned incomplete pass after review let La. Tech maintain control through the second and third quarters.
Austin Williams fumbled, and then a pick-six on a poor decision from Rogers made it a three-possession game as “boos” started to echo over the cowbells.
Defense bends but doesn’t break
Williams’ fumble seemed to set up La. Tech in MSU territory with a seven-point lead. State’s defense held the visitors to a field goal.
Rogers’ pick-six was followed by a lackluster drive resulting in a punt. The defense held La. Tech to a field goal on the following drive.
La. Tech’s final drive quickly moved into MSU territory. Then La. Tech converted on fourth-and-11. But State stalled it there, forcing a 46-yard missed field goal.