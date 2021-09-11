STARKVILLE – Mississippi State took on its first Power Five opponent of the year when it welcomed N.C. State to Davis Wade Stadium, and MSU answered any questions that lingered after struggling against Louisiana Tech in Week 1.
The Bulldogs handled the Wolfpack is every phase of the game en route to a 24-10 win.
Here’s how Mississippi State got it done:
Defense shines
Zach Arnett criticized himself when meeting with reporters ahead of this matchup with N.C. State, saying many of the big plays MSU allowed in Week 1 against Louisiana Tech were due to poor playcalling.
Meanwhile, N.C. State's offense was coming off a Week 1 performance featuring 293 rushing yards and an offseason practicing against a similar defense to Arnett's.
MSU held N.C. State to 39 rushing yards in the first half and three in the second.
Bulldog defenders discussed in fall camp a knack for this unit to create takeaways this season, and they showed that by recovering a fumble and picking up two interceptions.
Lideatrick Griffin shines again
A week after his 70-yard kickoff return sparked a 20-point Mississippi State comeback win, Lideatrick Griffin opened Saturday’s game with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Griffin’s return was the program’s first kickoff taken for a touchdown since Brandon Holloway did it in 2015 against Southern Mississippi (100 yards).
Griffin became the fifth player in program history to return a kick 100 yards for a touchdown.
Offense wasn’t great, but it didn’t turn the ball over
Following Griffin’s return, MSU’s offense struggled to keep momentum from how it closed out its Week 1 win.
The Bulldogs didn’t convert a single first down in the first quarter, but what they didn’t do in Week 2 was turn the ball over.
MSU’s punting wasn’t great, but with the defense performing as it did, the MSU offense just couldn’t hurt itself.