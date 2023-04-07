The Southeastern Conference is an unforgiving league in many sports, and baseball is no exception. Wins are hard to come by, and momentum hard to sustain.
That’s been the case for Mississippi State again in 2023, who fell 11-1 in seven innings against Alabama on Friday.
The Bulldogs (18-14, 2-9 SEC) took game one of the series 12-8 on Thursday thanks to a dominant offensive display. Not only did they fail to replicate that production a day later, but their one run scored is their lowest total in a game all season.
The struggles at the plate on Friday were exacerbated by pitching problems – both from starter Jurrangelo Cijntje and the bullpen.
“We weren't good on the rubber all day,” head coach Chris Lemonis said of the pitching performance. “We just would not throw strikes, and you look up and they got three hits in the sixth inning, then got five runs, seven runs, and you’re shaking your head.”
The Tide (23-9, 4-7 SEC) began to turn it on in the bottom of the second when Drew Williamson registered a two-RBI single, followed by a three-run home run by Ed Johnson off Cijntje.
The early Alabama lead was safe in the hands of Tide starter Luke Holman, who allowed just three hits and one run to the Bulldogs over five and a half innings of work.
“(Holman) threw really well,” Lemonis said. “Our offense has been playing well lately, and he shut us down. And we did a good job getting him out in the sixth, competing, and as a pitching staff we have to learn how to keep games close. It's hard to keep them close if you’re not in the strike zone.”
Freshman Bradley Loftin replaced Cijntje in the third inning, and pitched well in his first ever SEC appearance. He struck out four batters over 2.1 innings of work but surrendered a two-run shot to Dominic Tamez in the seventh as Bama began to pull away.
Brock Tapper and Logan Forsythe followed Loftin out of the bullpen but couldn’t slow down the hosts before they met the run-rule requirements.
MSU scored 21 runs on Tuesday before producing another 12 in the win on Thursday. The emergence of freshmen Dakota Jordan and Ross Highfill, along with sophomore Slate Alford, has been a particular boost to the team’s production.
The young sluggers accounted for eight of the team’s runs on Thursday, but failed to hit their stride on Friday, combining for just one hit.
The Bulldogs have had to rely on young players regularly on both sides of the ball, but while it’s been a boost on offense, the defense continues to be a problem without answer.
All four Bulldog pitchers on Friday were freshman, but Lemonis wasn’t going to use their youth and inexperience as an excuse.
“I know it’s a lot of young kids, but we need our young kids to pitch well. They threw a couple freshmen too who seemed to be able to handle it a little bit better. We need to figure it out,” Lemonis said.
“These aren’t wild kids. They’ve thrown strikes their whole life, they just have to be focused and be in the moment out there.”
The two sides will meet again in game three on Saturday to decide the series, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
