STARKVILLE – As the February days click off, March Madness is coming into view.
For Mississippi State the view is still murky.
MSU coach Ben Howland believes the Bulldogs are good enough to play in the NCAA Tournament, something they’ve not done since 2019 and have done only once since 2009.
The confidence that comes from belief is great. What the Bulldogs lack right now is the evidence that makes others believe too.
Right now the evidence, a No. 48 NET ranking after a 63-55 loss at Arkansas, says the Bulldogs are close.
The resume would look a lot different had the Bulldogs made another play or two – offensively or defensively – at Kentucky or Arkansas.
“Today, if we’d have won we’d probably be in,” Howland said from Fayetteville Saturday night. He was referencing the “bracketology” of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. “We have our opportunities ahead of us. It’s not like we’re not going to get more opportunities in how good the league is this year.”
This is true, and there’s no time like the present to clear up the future.
The Bulldogs, with only one Quadrant 1 win on their resume currently, have Quadrant 1 opportunities in their next three games – at home against Net No. 12 Tennessee Wednesday night, at No. 16 LSU on Saturday and at No. 24 Alabama next Wednesday.
Win a couple of those, and you get peoples’ attention. Lose all three, and the Bulldogs would fall to 1-8 in Quad 1 games, 0-8 in road games.
There are opportunities beyond the Alabama game, some, but at that point you’re kind of putting all your chips on a home game with Auburn and a road game with Texas A&M.
Players would know what’s at stake, and that would weigh on them during those games.
Home games against Missouri and Vanderbilt and road games against Missouri and South Carolina all lack the necessary panache.
The return of Tolu Smith on a more regular basis will help a team that needs another threat to take attention away from talented point guard Iverson Molinar. Smith showed some rust in 27 minutes at Arkansas.
In the preseason MSU players threw around phrases like “the sky’s the limit” or doing something “special” this season.
The Bulldogs are still captains of their fate.
They need to take advantage of that status over the next three games.
As always, NCAA Tournament speculation this time of year comes with an asterisk. As big as two or three wins in the coming days could be they would be less impactful if the Bulldogs start dropping home games.
But if the March Madness picture clears and finds Mississippi State on the wrong side of things, we’ll all look back to see where the season went sideways.
Seems like this is a good time to work toward avoiding that unfortunate exercise.