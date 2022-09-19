Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game against Texas A&M By THEO DeROSA Commercial Dispatch Sep 19, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Tyler Kaufman AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow sports-only coverage from the Daily Journal on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team. Mississippi State will play its first Southeastern Conference home game of 2022 in the afternoon.The Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1 SEC) will face No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. Oct. 1, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network from Davis Wade Stadium.MSU will first face Bowling Green at 11 a.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.The Bulldogs are 2-1 on the season, coming off a 31-16 loss Saturday at LSU.Mississippi State 2022 schedule and resultsSept. 3: MSU 49, Memphis 23Sept. 10: MSU 39, Arizona 17Sept. 17: LSU 31, MSU 16Sept. 24: vs. Bowling Green, 11 a.m., SEC Network Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans Oct. 1: vs. Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SEC NetworkOct. 8: vs. Arkansas, TBAOct. 15: at Kentucky, TBAOct. 22: at Alabama, TBANov. 5: vs. Auburn, TBANov. 12: vs. Georgia, TBANov. 19: vs. East Tennessee State, TBA, SEC Network Plus or ESPN+Nov. 24: at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists tderosa@cdispatch.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sec Network Texas Broadcasting Events Sport Telecommunications Mississippi Msu Tv Channel Bowling Green Bulldog Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters