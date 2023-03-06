BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Mississippi State's Tolu Smith tucked away All-SEC First-Team honors from the league's coaches announced Monday leading into this week's conference tournament.
Mississippi State has had at least one All-SEC First-Team pick during four of the last five seasons. The impressive list includes Quinndary Weatherspoon (2018-19), Reggie Perry (2019-20) and Iverson Molinar (2021-22).
Smith is one of seven Power 5 players to average 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 55.0 percent from the field. The prestigious list includes Arizona's Oumar Ballo, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Purdue's Zach Edey, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis.
Smith has ripped off double figures in 15 consecutive games fueled by eight double doubles and four 20-10 outings. He has boosted his average to 17.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game over the 15-game run.
For the season, Smith and Tshiebwe are the only SEC players to rank among the league's top 10 in points (15.39 – 8th) followed by top 3 marks in field goal percentage (58.3 – 1st), double-doubles (9 – Tied 2nd) and rebounds (8.32 – 3rd).
Smith became the sixth MSU player since 2017-18 and 42nd player overall in program history to surpass 1,000 career points. He sits 31st in career points (1,152), 21st in career rebounds (648) and 6th in field goal percentage (57.6) all-time at State.
Smith also took home the Howell Trophy on Monday which is awarded annually by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame to the best male college basketball player in the Magnolia State.
Named after Mississippi State legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Bailey Howell, the Bulldogs have captured the Howell Trophy during five of the last six seasons.
Weatherspoon was a two-time recipient during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, while Perry earned the 2019-20 and Molinar captured the 2021-22 honors.
