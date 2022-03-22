Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State signee Riley Kugel has decommitted and been granted a release from his letter of intent, he announced on social media Tuesday night. 

The decision comes five days after Ben Howland was fired as the program's head coach and two days after Chris Jans was named his replacement. 

"Although they have granted my release, Mississippi State will still be an option," Kugel wrote.

Kugel is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and was the top recruit in MSU's signing class. He is a 6-foot-4-inch shooting guard out of Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida. 

He signed his letter of intent on Nov. 11, 2021 — less than two months after announcing he was "110% committed."

In his top six, Kugel had Houston, Auburn and Miami among the Power Five programs along with State. 

Kugel is the first signee to decommit. However, forward Javian Davis was the first among active players to enter the transfer portal a day after Howland's release. 

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus