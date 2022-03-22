Top Mississippi State basketball signee decommits among coaching changes By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on TwitterSTARKVILLE — Mississippi State signee Riley Kugel has decommitted and been granted a release from his letter of intent, he announced on social media Tuesday night. The decision comes five days after Ben Howland was fired as the program's head coach and two days after Chris Jans was named his replacement. "Although they have granted my release, Mississippi State will still be an option," Kugel wrote. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans Kugel is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and was the top recruit in MSU's signing class. He is a 6-foot-4-inch shooting guard out of Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida. He signed his letter of intent on Nov. 11, 2021 — less than two months after announcing he was "110% committed."In his top six, Kugel had Houston, Auburn and Miami among the Power Five programs along with State. Kugel is the first signee to decommit. However, forward Javian Davis was the first among active players to enter the transfer portal a day after Howland's release. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Mens Basketball Riley Kugel Ben Howland Chris Jans 247sports Javian Davis Mississippi Basketball Politics Sport Work Letter Of Intent Auburn Miami Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters