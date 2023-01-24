STARKVILLE – There’s no easy answer to why Mississippi State can’t make the plays at the end of SEC basketball games, but the Bulldogs have dug themselves a hole.
Fans who watched State stack wins on top of one another in November and December experienced early Christmas joy, but in the back of their minds knew that something different was coming.
That’s how it is for most major conference teams.
Teams with NCAA Tournament hopes are looking to be tested but not destructed early in the season. They want a schedule that prepares them for conference play.
The Bulldogs started with 11-straight wins, including victories against two KenPom.com top-50 teams, one of them against Marquette which is currently Ken Pom’s No. 8 team and is ranked No. 16 in The AP Top 25.
Those are the wins that earn tournament bids in March provided you win enough in your conference.
All of the goodwill Mississippi State earned in pre-conference play is quickly unraveling as it sits at 1-6 against the league.
It’s not that the Bulldogs are getting hammered.
They were down four at No. 21 Auburn with 2:34 left, down three against No. 9 Tennessee with 4:51 left. Saturday was the most painful as the Bulldogs were tied with Florida with 9 minutes, 14 seconds left and two points back with 1:28 left but couldn’t make the shots to win after twice forcing the misses to stay in the hunt.
What’s happening at the end of games?
“That’s a really good question. I hate this answer, but it’s true. If I knew the quick fix I would have done it already. I’m not sure why. Certainly that’s my job to know that,” MSU coach Chris Jans said.
While the Bulldogs prospered the first two months, there were still warning signs.
They bought into Jans’ defense-first mentality, but at times struggled on offense.
The Bulldogs were 11-1 but ranked No. 261 in field goal percentage when SEC play began.
One of the biggest keys to winning at the end of games is getting things done at the beginning and in the middle.
State trailed by 16 late in the first half against Florida. It was able to come all the way back and put itself in position but expended a lot of energy along the way. Past the early minutes, it never played with a lead to put road pressure on the Gators.
Jans was asked Monday about fifth-year senior forward Tolu Smith, who has strung together three-straight double-doubles but was a combined 9 for 26 from the floor against Tennessee and Florida.
He’s a top-of-the-scouting-report guy that opponents work to defend. He’s an accomplished inside scorer without the benefit of much outside shooting support. The Bulldogs are shooting just 24.8 percent from 3-point range against SEC teams, last in the league. Defending the 3 is also a struggle, and State is last in that too.
Still, Jans believes Smith has left some buckets on the table.
“He’s just not being as efficient maybe in my opinion as he needs to be,” Jans said.
Teams are throwing multiple defenses at Smith, and his own free throw problems may sometimes get in his head, Jans said.
These are not easy days for Smith, but a team’s best player sometimes has to carry an extra load.
The best thing for the Bulldogs is to find efficiency from others too, mostly in their perimeter game.
The week ahead is difficult, with a trip to No. 2 Alabama Saturday and a non-conference home game against No. 11 TCU Saturday.
Jans hopes to see his players in position to win and then over the hump.
“We’re deep-diving, looking at everything that’s offered to us from an analytical standpoint, trying to get feedback from everyone on our staff and get their thoughts like we always do on a lot of subject matters,” he said.
