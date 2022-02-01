February signing day for Mississippi State, a date formerly circled many times on the calendars of college football coaches, will be a light day.
As Wednesday comes around, the transfer portal will have served as more of a boost this spring semester than high school signings.
Mississippi State went out and addressed immediate needs through the portal — something head coach Mike Leach alluded to following the Dec. 15 signing day.
“Consider it as a resource,” Leach said. “There’s a randomness to the portal. Definitely a resource that can’t be ignored.”
It started at corner with Martin Emerson departing for the NFL Draft and Alabama’s Marcus Banks and West Virginia’s Jackie Matthews heading to MSU. That comes along with former junior college corner DeCarlos Nicholson who signed with State in December.
Makai Polk left after one season with State, serving as the ultimate portal success story following his move from California to MSU. He left a hole at receiver, with Mississippi State addressed with the additions of Northwestern’s Jordan Mosley and Georgia’s Justin Robinson.
Left tackle Charles Cross also left for the NFL where he’ll definitely become a first round pick in April and potentially be a top-10 selection.
Once again, the portal helped with MSU signing Steven Losoya from Middle Tennessee along with a junior college signing in December of Percy Lewis.
Head coach Mike Leach said in December defensive line, defensive back and offensive line were areas of emphasis for signing day.
Defensive line was a lesser immediate need with what State returns from last season, but the additions of four-star players such as Trevion Williams and Jacarius Clayton paved the future.
What wasn’t addressed on signing day at defensive back and offensive line was clearly touched on through the portal.
All that’s left for Wednesday is the signings of a trio additions to bolster the future of the Air Raid offense.
Three-star receiver Kaydin Pope is expected to make his commitment officially about a week after an in-home visit from Leach and outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr.
Fellow three-star receiver Zavion Thomas is anticipated as a signee Wednesday. Dakota Jordan is a baseball and football commit with MSU whose football signing is yet to be made official.
Verbal commits:
Zavion Thomas: Wide receiver, 5-11, 190, three-star (247Sports), John Ehret/Marrero, LA
Kaydin Pope: Wide receiver, 6-0, 175, three-star (247Sports), Hardin County/Savannah, TN
Dakota Jordan: athlete, 6-0, 220, three-star (247Sports), Jackson Academy/Jackson, MS