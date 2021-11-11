STARKVILLE – It will be a weekend packed with hoops action at Humphrey Coliseum as the Mississippi State men’s and women’s teams look to add to their 1-0 starts.
The MSU men opened their season Wednesday night with a resounding 75-49 win against North Alabama. A day prior, the women opened up their campaign with a 91-62 win against Alabama State.
Here’s what this weekend looks like:
Friday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m.: MSU women vs South Dakota State
South Dakota State has participated in the last three NCAA tournaments, including entrance via an at-large bid last season.
The Jackrabbits have won 20-plus games in 10 consecutive seasons.
South Dakota State beat three ranked teams last season (Iowa State, Gonzaga and Missouri State) before falling in the first round of the NCAA tournament to 8-seed Syracuse.
MSU interim head coach Doug Novak said he grew up in South Dakota and is aware of the tradition that has been established with Friday’s opponent.
“I have some fond memories of watching some battles against South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota,” Novak said. “Those games would start out and they’d throw jackrabbits out on the floor. It would be an automatic technical, but the atmosphere and the fondness that they have for the game is pretty special.”
Saturday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m.: MSU men vs Montana
Ben Howland’s squad closed out Wednesday’s win by putting on a dunk contest for fans at The Hump.
The athleticism on MSU’s men’s squad is intriguing, highlighted by Cameron Matthews who had a pair of high-flying dunks to match an impressive block in the first half.
The chemistry of a team flooded with new transfers was impressive in the team’s first game. With Michigan State transfer guard Rocket Watts about a week away from returning, added depth will help alleviate some pressure for Mississippi State.
Howland praised Montana and said he believes it’s a team capable of winning the Big Sky Conference.
Montana won its season opener Tuesday 74-27 against Dickinson State. Montana was 15-13 last season and missed the NCAA tournament, but it returns nine players from last year’s roster.
Sunday Nov. 14, 5 p.m.: MSU women vs Alcorn State
Alcorn State will be the second Southwestern Athletic Conference team Mississippi State will face this season.
The Braves were picked to finish No. 7 in the SWAC preseason poll.
Alcorn State was 7-13 last season, including a 104-48 loss at Ole Miss. The Braves opened this season with a 96-35 loss at Marquette.
The MSU women will have eight days off after Sunday’s matchup.