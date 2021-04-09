STARKVILLE – Nikki McCray-Penson picked up three huge additions to the Mississippi State women’s basketball team on Thursday night.
And they’re sisters.
Anastasia, Aislynn, and Alasia Hayes all announced that they are transferring to the Mississippi State program. Anastasia and Aislynn are both coming from Middle Tennessee while Alasia is transferring from Notre Dame.
Robbie Faulk with 247sports broke the news.
Anastasia, who will be a graduate transfer and have two years of eligibility remaining, has already made an impact at the SEC level. She signed with Tennessee out of high school and was named the SEC’s Sixth Woman of the Year in 2018 with 9.3 points and 3.5 assists per game.
After transferring to Middle Tennessee following her freshman season, she redshirt a season and was then named the Conference USA Sixth Woman of the Year after averaging 18.7 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game as a sophomore in 2020.
She had her best season yet as a junior and averaged 26.5 points and 5.1 assists and helped lead Middle Tennessee to a C-USA championship and the NCAA Tournament.
Her younger sister, Aislynn, has also been with Middle Tennessee for the last two years. She was named the C-USA Freshman of the Year in 2020 with 14.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
She improved on her numbers in 2021 and averaged 14 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She will have three years of eligibility left.
The youngest of the trio, Alasia, did not play much for Notre Dame as a true freshman in 2021. She played in 13 games and averaged 2.2 points and 1.7 rebounds while playing eight minutes per game.
She opted out of the season after the first 13 games.
The trio will help replace the production left behind from six former Mississippi State players entering the transfer portal this offseason.
With the addition of the trio, plus last week’s transfer JerKaila Jordan from Tulane, Mississippi State now has 11 players for next year’s roster. McCray-Penson will continue to search the transfer portal for post players and should have two more slots to fill via transfer.
The Bulldogs currently has two guards committed in the 2021 recruiting class in Jasmine Shavers and Mia Moore.
KN'isha Godfrey was also a 2021 recruit but enrolled with Mississippi State in January. She played in one game this year.