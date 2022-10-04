djr-2022-10-01-sports-msu-sack-twp1

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson gets sacked by several Mississippi State defenders in the fourth quarter Saturday in Starkville.

 Thomas Wells

STARKVILLE — Mike Leach knows how important a touchdown right before halftime can be.

Newsletters

tderosa@cdispatch.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus