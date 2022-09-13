Nathaniel Watson and the rest of the Mississippi State defense knew what to do.
All week, they’d seen a vulnerability in Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura on game tape. MSU coach Mike Leach “harped on it” all week, Watson said, trying to make sure the Bulldogs were well prepared.
“We just saw on film that the quarterback stares on the routes,” Watson said.
Noticing de Laura’s tendency to lock onto his receivers paid off big time for the Bulldogs.
The Wildcats signal-caller was intercepted three times in Mississippi State’s 39-17 victory.
No. 1: Insanity
Game situation: Second and 20 at the Arizona 40-yard line
The play: Mississippi State keeps two safeties deep as Watson and strong-side linebacker Tyrus Wheat show pressure, with Wheat creeping back into coverage at the snap. De Laura fakes a handoff to running back D.J. Williams, then steps up to avoid a sack attempt by Nathan Pickering. It isn’t the only sack the Bulldogs can’t finish on the play. After de Laura pump-fakes to confuse Wheat and runs from the left side of the field to the right, going all the way back to the 20-yard line. The quarterback somehow shakes off both Watson and Wheat, runs back to the right and uncorks a deep ball at the 28. The high throw glances off the hands of receiver Jacob Cowing, who is in double coverage, and safety Jalen Green snags it at the Mississippi State 34. A nice block by Collin Duncan helps Green get down to the Arizona 37, where 15 yards are tacked on thanks to an illegal blindside block by none other than de Laura.
Impact: Given the ball back and trailing by one point, Mississippi State makes quick work of the Wildcats to take the lead for good. It takes the Bulldogs just three plays to cash in, which they do on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Will Rogers to Caleb Ducking.
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
No. 2: Redemption
Game situation: Third and 7 at the Arizona 41.
The play: Mississippi State sends Green on a safety blitz around the right side of the offensive line, and de Laura steps up to avoid defensive lineman Jordan Davis hurtling at him. Throwing across his body while running to his left, the Arizona quarterback aims for Tetairoa McMillan on the sideline. But cornerback Emmanuel Forbes undercuts the route, seeing de Laura’s eyes on McMillan, and makes the grab before going out of bounds. For Forbes, the pick was certainly vindication: Early in the second quarter, Forbes appeared to pick off de Laura on a third-and-8 play at the Bulldogs’ 26. The cornerback read de Laura’s throw for Tetairoa McMillan perfectly, making a leaping grab near the sideline of the end zone. But on review, Forbes was shown to have hit the heel of his left foot on the sideline, negating the pick. Arizona kicked a field goal on the next play.
Impact: Despite forcing another turnover, Mississippi State couldn’t do much. Jamire Calvin fumbled on the first play of the Bulldogs’ ensuing drive, setting up an Arizona score.
No. 3: Opportunity
Game situation: Second and 6 at the Mississippi State 30
The play: Arizona lines up in a tight formation late in the third quarter, down by eight points and in Mississippi State territory. Coming around the left side of the line unblocked, Wheat raises both arms and deflects a quick pass by de Laura into the air. Seeing the ball floating above him, Watson snags it with a jump and takes off. He shakes off de Laura and races down the numbers, looking behind him the whole way. Hearing the footsteps of running back Jonah Coleman likely costs Watson a touchdown, as he is tripped up at the 11 after a 51-yard return. Watson admitted he’d probably be subject to some razzing from the rest of the linebackers for being unable to score. “I always told them I was the fastest,” he said. “I told them I’d get them back, though.”
Impact: Instead of allowing a potential game-tying touchdown, MSU was poised to score itself. Will Rogers found Austin Williams for a 6-yard gain, then a 5-yard touchdown strike that was erased by a penalty for a pick play the Bulldogs questioned postgame. Rogers later found Williams for a 4-yard score as MSU went for it on fourth-and-3 and converted, going up two scores and effectively sealing the game.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.