STARKVILLE – After weeks of losing key pieces to her team, head coach Nikki McCray-Penson finally picked up an addition for the Mississippi State women’s basketball team.
Mississippi State announced the addition of guard JerKaila Jordan on Wednesday night. Jordan is a former five-star guard who signed with Tulane out of high school. She was the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 45 player nationally out of Louisiana in the 2020 recruiting class.
During her freshman season at Tulane, Jordan averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game. She led the Green Wave in both scoring and steals and was named the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year.
“JerKaila is a high character, hardworking, blue-collar player that has proven to be a very efficient scorer against multiple defenses,” said McCray-Penson. “She was the freshman of the year in a competitive conference, and we think she’s going to be able to help us both offensively and defensively. She is coming in with the mentality that she wants to win and help us compete for championships.”
Jordan was named the AAC Freshman of the Week seven times this year. She scored in double-digits in 24 games and set the Tulane freshman scoring record with 450 points.
She was one of only three freshman to score 28 points in three consecutive games this year, with UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark being the other two.
Jordan will be able to make an instant impact in Starkville. The Mississippi State women’s team has seen six players enter the transfer portal in the last few weeks, including guards Madison Hayes, Xaria Wiggins and JaMya Mingo-Young.
The Bulldogs finished the season 10-9 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.