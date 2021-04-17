STARKVILLE – Mississippi State pitcher Cam Tullar did his best to limit the damage on Saturday afternoon.
Cam Tullar took over on the mound after the Ole Miss hitters knocked around Bulldogs starter Will Bednar, and the junior lefty had his longest outing of the season.
Tullar allowed two runs on six hits in three innings of work as No. 6 Ole Miss beat No. 4 Mississippi State, 9-0, at Dudy Noble Field.
Tullar had not thrown more than 1.1 innings in any outing this year, but threw 58 pitches and allowed the Bulldogs (26-8, 9-5 SEC) to save some bullpen arms for today's rubber match at 1 p.m.
“He was good,” Lemonis said. “He left his fastball across the middle of the plate. I thought he would get ahead in some counts and give them an opportunity to get a hit. He’s been really good of late.”
Ole Miss (26-9, 9-5) jumped all over Bednar and chased the freshman starter in the fourth inning. He allowed one run in each of the first three innings, then allowed a leadoff home run to Hayden Leatherwood in the fourth.
Following the home run, he hit a batter and allowed a double to give Ole Miss two runners in scoring position with no outs.
Tullar came in and forced a sacrifice fly, then allowed a RBI single. Both runs were credited to Bednar. Tullar then recorded two outs.
In the fifth inning, the Rebels knocked around Tullar for two runs on four hits, but he escaped and retired five of the last six batters he faced.
“We came in thinking he would be a good matchup but he kind of gave them an opportunity to put the barrel on the ball and put the ball in play,” Lemonis said.
Tullar was pulled in the seventh inning for Mikey Tepper, who allowed one run in two innings. Sophomore flamethrower Eric Cerantola pitched a scoreless ninth.
With Tullar, Tepper and Cerantola combining for six innings, Mississippi State will have almost its full arsenal of bullpen arms this afternoon.
Freshman Jackson Fristoe (3-2, 4.13) will start on the mound against Drew McDaniel (4-0, 2.90). The Bulldogs have yet to throw Brandon Smith, Stone Simmons, Parker Stinnett or Houston Harding this weekend. All four are some of MSU’s best pitchers.
Star closer Landon Sims only threw 22 pitches on Friday night, and Lemonis hinted he could be available to pitch again today.
“The good thing is that we are playing Ole Miss tomorrow, so they’re pissed,” Lemonis said of bouncing back. “I think they’ll come out ready to go with a lot of energy and I imagine we’ll have another full ballpark.”