The life of Sam Westmoreland was honored on an NFL sideline recently.
Westmoreland, a former Tupelo High School standout and Mississippi State player, took his own life in October shortly before his 19th birthday.
Preston Rogers, a member of the New England Patriots equipment staff, wore specially designed green Nike Air Force 1s with mental health awareness messaging before a Patriots home game.
The NFL is a stickler for its teams’ uniforms, but Rogers was able to wear the Nikes through an NFL program called My Cause My Cleats.
The program allows NFL players and personnel to choose a cause important to them and draw attention to it by wearing custom designed cleats and shoes.
Rogers, who attended Mississippi State, was aware of Westmoreland’s death and reached out to the family through a cousin of Amanda Lavender, Sam’s mother.
“We have been overwhelmed daily by the support and outreach from across the United States,” Lavender said. “It’s people wanting to share their stories or wanting to help, people we don’t even know but (they) want to help and can relate.”
So Rogers was up and down the sideline of the Buffalo at New England game on Dec. 1 wearing shoes that featured Westmoreland’s initials and No. 78 on the heel of the right shoe.
The shoes also featured the logo of “Samaritans,” a suicide prevention organization in the Boston area and the messaging “You are not alone.”
Lavender watched the game that was streamed as part of Amazon Prime’s Thursday night package.
“It was really cool,” she said. “We’re just really appreciative of the support from everybody in the community and all over the world.”
