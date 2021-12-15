TUPELO – After a brief dalliance with Ole Miss, Jacarius Clayton is following his heart to Starkville.
The Tupelo defensive end signed with Mississippi State on Wednesday, flipping from the commitment he gave Ole Miss in July. He had originally committed to MSU.
“Last night I knew it was getting close, so I prayed about it, and it happened,” Clayton said. “I followed my heart.”
The 6-foot-6, 276-pounder is coming off a strong senior season in which he logged 58 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. He was selected to the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game.
Clayton has only played on defense for two years; he was a tight end before current Tupelo coach Ty Hardin arrived.
“His ceiling is pretty high. It’s crazy unknown where it could be, where it could go,” Hardin said.
While there was buzz during the recruiting process that Clayton might be moved to the offensive line in college, he said MSU told him he’ll be a defensive end in Starkville. The Bulldogs have turned out some big-time players at that position in recent years, including NFLers Chris Jones and Preston Smith.
Clayton said that track record factored into his decision.
“Once he gets in a college weight room, the possibilities are endless of what they’ll be able to do for him on the next level,” Hardin said.
Another factor is that Clayton comes from a family full of MSU fans. But still, it was his decision, and Hardin lent him some guidance.
“I said, ‘Son, just go where you want to go. At the end of the day it’s your decision, something that you’ve got to live with. Go where you want to go.’”
Clayton took a visit to MSU on Saturday, and that offered him some clarity on the decision.
“I just had to put everything to the side and follow my heart,” he said.