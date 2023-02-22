COLUMBIA, Mo. — On the surface, it’s simple.

What lifted Missouri over Mississippi State in overtime Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena was pretty clear

“They made their two last 3s, and at the end of the day, that was the difference in the ballgame,” Bulldogs coach Chris Jans said.

It goes beyond that.

A lot went into the 45-minute Southeastern Conference tilt in Columbia between Mississippi State (18-10, 6-9 SEC) and Missouri (20-8, 8-7 SEC) — an eventual 66-64 Tigers win.

Sure, the last-minute 3-pointers by Noah Carter and Nick Honor put Missouri on top, but coach Dennis Gates’ team did plenty to keep MSU at bay in the first place.

For starters, the Tigers turned the Bulldogs over 14 times, including 11 steals. Forward Kobe Brown had five of the steals, and guard D’Moi Hodge had three steals to go with three blocks.

Missouri remained second nationally and first among Power Five teams in steal rate (Mississippi State is sixth in the country and third in the Power Five).

“As a team, it’s really what they do,” Jans said of the Tigers. “They really harass you and deflect the ball and try to turn it into offense.”

After Mississippi State’s 19-turnover performance in an overtime win Saturday at Ole Miss, Jans said he would have taken a 14-turnover showing, particularly given the extra play.

But some of the Bulldogs’ giveaways were costly.

A trap on forward/center Tolu Smith along the sideline midway through the second half allowed Brown to tie the game 44-all with a short jumper. Guard/forward Cameron Matthews was stripped with 3:12 to go in overtime, although forward D.J. Jeffries stole the ball right back.

Jans said Missouri espoused a different defensive philosophy than usual Tuesday night.

Known for their full-court press, the Tigers merely badgered the Bulldogs in the halfcourt instead.

“They didn’t trap as much in the full court,” Jans said. “The pressure wasn’t quite as much. Obviously, I’m not in their meetings; I’m not sure why.”

Whatever the case, Missouri’s strategy worked. The Tigers keyed in on Smith, matching him up with Brown or forward Mohamed Diarra and limiting his touches.

Smith finished with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Jans said he’d like to get Smith more shots but that it’s not always that easy.

“They did a good job out front of making us run offense a little further out on the floor than we would have liked to. When you do that, it takes away the timing, and the length of the post entries becomes more difficult,” Jans said.

Missouri’s defense itself might not have had much to do with the Bulldogs’ struggles from deep Tuesday, but MSU’s 3-point shooting woes were crucial to the result.

After humming along at a 6-for-15 clip from deep in the first half, Mississippi State took 10 triples in the second half and made none of them.

Guard Dashawn Davis was “uncharacteristically off,” finishing 0 for 6 from 3. Eric Reed Jr. went 2 for 7, Shakeel Moore went 2 for 6, and Jeffries was 2 for 5.

Mississippi State finished 7 of 28 from 3, its second-most attempts in any game this season.

“Certainly, people are going to say, ‘Hey we shot too many 3s in the game,’” Jans said. “I understand that. We did shoot quite a few 3s. Recently, we haven’t been shooting as many 3s, and unfortunately, they didn’t go down at a very good clip tonight.”

Missouri wasn’t all that much better at 8 for 24 from 3, but the late makes by Carter and Honor were enough.

Jans credited the Tigers for making big shots down the stretch. He pointed out the Bulldogs made some of their own — Smith’s layup with 2:32 left in regulation; a go-ahead jumper by Davis with 20 seconds left.

In the end, though, Missouri had the final say.

“They made the last one,” Jans said.