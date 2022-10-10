Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
No. 16 Mississippi State will tangle with one of the top teams in the country in two weeks.
The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) will take on No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
The Crimson Tide first visits No. 6 Tennessee before its date with Mississippi State. Alabama is coming off a close win over Texas A&M last week.
The Bulldogs handled Arkansas 40-17 on Saturday in Starkville. They will face No. 22 Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. Saturday first.
Rogers named SEC co-offensive player of the week
Quarterback Will Rogers shared an SEC weekly award with a former high school teammate.
Rogers was named the conference co-offensive player of the week for his efforts Saturday against Arkansas. Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, Rogers' close friend and teammate at Brandon High School, was also named co-offensive player of the week.
Rogers went 31 of 48 passing for 395 yards and three touchdowns. He set the SEC record for career completions on his seventh completed pass of the game.
