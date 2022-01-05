Sorry, an error occurred.
Mississippi State closer Landon Sims was named to Perfect Game's preseason All-America first team.
Mississippi State athletics reporter
Perfect Game USA announced its college baseball All-America preseason teams Wednesday with two selections from Mississippi State and two from Ole Miss featured.
The 2022 College Preseason All-Americans are here!
➡️ https://t.co/C7fmkqBwE7 pic.twitter.com/s2G3nfjKwG
— Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) January 5, 2022
MSU pitcher Landon Sims highlights the group as the lone first-team selection.
Sims was named to College Baseball's preseason first team two weeks ago after being a consensus first team selection in the 2021 campaign when he helped lead MSU to its first national title.
Sims is joined by his battery mate Logan Tanner who was Perfect Game's catcher on the third team.
Tanner was a second team pick by Collegiate Baseball.
Two Rebels joined Tanner on the third team — shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and designated hitter Tim Elko.
Gonzalez is coming off a 2021 campaign that featured national freshman of the year honors from D1Baseball. He hit .355 with 12 home runs and 55 runs batted in.
Elko hit .325 last year with 16 home runs and 55 runs batted in.
Elko played the end of the season on a partially torn ACL.
STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.
Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal.
