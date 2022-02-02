STARKVILLE – Mike Leach took his seat inside Mississippi State’s media center located on the north end of Davis Wade Stadium and looked out at the local reporters ready for a press conference following Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
The last time Leach spoke in a formal setting such as this came following MSU’s Liberty Bowl loss on Dec. 28. Had he missed any of the faces?
“Yeah,” he said with a smirk. “Well, I’ll tell you the new way they do recruiting, you get to have a lot more press conferences. At the rate that this portal stuff is going, we’ll probably have a couple more.”
Immediately, the tone was set for what February signing day now looks like.
The transfer portal has become king following the early signing period in December. Mississippi State signed 18 newcomers on Dec. 15. That was normal.
But as Leach sat down on Wednesday and started reading the names of the eight signees listed in front of him – starting with Zavion Thomas and ending with Kaydin Pope – it was a sign of how much college football has changed.
Both players above are three-star receivers.
They’re also the lone high school players on the list.
“Jordan Mosley: wide receiver, 6-feet, 190, from Mobile, Alabama, transferred to us from Northwestern. He’s a redshirt-freshman. Has four years left,” Leach read. “Justin Robinson: wide receiver, big guy, 6-4, 220, McDonough, Georgia, transferred to us from Georgia. He’s a sophomore and has four years left. ...”
And so on as Leach read through the list with “transfer” coming up six times.
Mississippi State filled its holes left at wide receiver and cornerback through the portal. What the Bulldogs haven’t solidified yet – offensive line, safety and punter – doesn’t leave them in a bind.
The portal is still available and will be when players start to leave programs following spring practice, too.
Leach has made his thoughts clear in the past regarding the transfer portal, saying he feels players are typically better off sticking at their original schools.
But with two signing days combined with the portal and the impact of Name Image and Likeness (NIL), Leach feels some change needs to come.
“I think it’s fair to say it’s a mess,” Leach said. “At some point we’re gonna have to sort it out so it’s not just a series of explosions all over the place as far as the recruiting goes.”
Leach compared the current state of recruiting to the halo rule which required defenders to give a punt returner at least two yards to catch the punt — a rule Leach considers “one of the worst rules ever.”
“It took us three years to get it behind us,” Leach said. “I don’t know that some of this will be behind us anytime soon.”