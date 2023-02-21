STARKVILLE — Mississippi State baseball’s worrying start to the 2023 season continued Tuesday.
ULM builds 11-0 lead, stuns Mississippi State
- By COLIN DAMMS Commercial Dispatch
Louisiana–Monroe came to Dudy Noble and downed the Bulldogs 11-5 thanks to some hot bats, including Michelle Artzberger, who hit a pair of home runs to drive home five runs.
The Bulldogs (2-2) had a decent start on the mound with Bradley Loftin striking out eight through four innings of work, but an early defensive mistake got things going for the visitors.
With two away in the first the Bulldogs should have gotten the third out on an easy chopper to Lane Forsythe, but the shortstop dropped the ball trying to toss it to second base as Artzberger slid in. Riley Davis drove Artzberger home for the Warhawks.
It was an inning that maybe summed up State’s current situation too well, with some nice pitching on display, but a walk, a costly error and an easy hit adding up to give the visitors the lead early on.
It would have been less costly if the Bulldogs had answers, but the batters just couldn’t get anything going on offense. Through the first six innings, the lineup managed just one hit. The pressure added up on Loftin, and he managed to get his eighth and final strikeout of the day to get out of the jam in the fourth, but his successor on the mound fared much worse.
Tyson Hardin came in at the top of the fifth and was in trouble almost immediately. He walked the leadoff hitter, Dupont, and Artzberger drove the ball over the left-field wall. Two more singles followed before a meeting at the mound to calm things down, but it didn’t help much as the very next pitch turned into an RBI single down the left-field line.
From there things unraveled, with the visitors producing a four-run sixth and a three-run seventh inning to build an 11-0 lead. Luke Hancock’s two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh got the Bulldogs on the board, but they managed only three more runs and fell short of the miracle comeback.
They’ll regroup and face ULM again at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
