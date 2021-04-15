STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State men’s basketball team picked up a big-time transfer on Thursday night.
Garrison Brooks, a 6-foot-10 forward for North Carolina, announced his transfer to Mississippi State on Instagram. His father, George Brooks, has been an assistant coach at MSU since 2011.
Brooks was a former four-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class from Auburn, Alabama. He was originally signed with Mississippi State out of high school but was granted a full release from his National Letter of Intent by the university then signed with North Carolina.
With the Tar Heels, Brooks started 105 games across four years and averaged 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in his 130-game career. He averaged a career-best 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
He helped lead North Carolina to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019.