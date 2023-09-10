STARKVILLE — Mississippi State surely felt like it should have been ahead by more than a touchdown at halftime Saturday night against Arizona.
The Bulldogs (2-0) forced turnovers each of Arizona’s first four drives, but after coming away with touchdowns after the first two, MSU’s offensive production dried up for the rest of the first half. Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura rapidly led his team down the field for a touchdown two seconds before the half.
With Arizona (1-1) set to get the ball to start the third quarter, the Bulldogs’ defense helped swing things back in the hosts’ favor with a three-and-out, and then sophomore Zavion Thomas, making his return from an ankle injury he sustained during the preseason, provided a spark on special teams.
“Zavion is a special talent back there,” special teams coordinator Eric Mele said earlier in the week. “It allows me to do some more things scheme-wise with the way we attack people on the punt return unit.”
Thomas was among the SEC’s best punt returners as a freshman. He was on the field for just 13 snaps Saturday, evidence that he may not be back to full strength, but he looked no worse for the wear when the Wildcats punted for the first time. Thomas found an opening and returned the short kick 25 yards to once again give MSU a short field.
The Bulldogs quickly took advantage, using three straight Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks runs to set up the second touchdown pass of the night from quarterback Will Rogers to receiver Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin.
Offense unable to put the game away
After coughing up a 14-point lead, MSU went back in front midway through the fourth quarter on a 36-yard Kyle Ferrie field goal. But when the Bulldogs got the ball back on de Laura’s fourth interception of the game with just over four minutes left, they were unable to milk much of the clock.
Marks carried for a four-yard gain on first down, and then backup quarterback Mike Wright, who rushed for 95 yards on just five carries in the season opener against Southeastern Louisiana, lost three yards on what turned out to be his only rush of the night. Forced into an obvious passing situation on third-and-9, Rogers was flushed out of the pocket and had to throw the ball away.
The drive lasted less than two minutes, and gave Arizona plenty of time to set up a field goal to send the game to overtime. MSU failed to score off of the last three turnovers the defense generated.
“Yeah, that’s not good,” Rogers said. “After a turnover, the last thing you want to do is go three-and-out. It’s definitely on us.”
JUCO transfer comes up clutch
With Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” out and offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay’s pro-style offense in, the Bulldogs knew they would need multiple running backs this year. Marks is the unquestioned leader of the group, but it was Jeffery Pittman, a transfer from Hinds Community College, who came up with the biggest play of MSU’s season to this point.
Overtime got off to an inauspicious start for MSU — right guard Steven Losoya III was flagged for holding on a run by Rogers, pushing the Bulldogs back to first-and-20 on the 35. Marks got a few of the penalty yards back on a swing pass, but State still faced second-and-14.
Rogers hit Pittman on a bubble screen, and Pittman bounced off a hit from middle linebacker Daniel Heimuli, then absorbed another hit from safety Gunner Maldonado as he flipped his way into the end zone for the go-ahead and ultimately game-winning touchdown.
“He’s a physical runner. He ain’t easy to bring down,” head coach Zach Arnett said. “I’m kind of partial to running backs with thick thighs, and he’s one of those guys. It was a big-time play.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.