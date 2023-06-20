Dakota Jordan

Mississippi State outfielder Dakota Jordan (42) during Friday's game against Alabama. Jordan hit a three-run homer against UAB on Tuesday night in a 7-3 win over the Blazers.

 By Jaden Powell Mississippi State athletics

Mississippi State baseball’s All-Southeastern Conference freshman outfielder Dakota Jordan’s stay in the transfer portal lasted less than 24 hours. Ultimately, he decided to return to Starkville, according to a report from 247sports..

