STARKVILLE — Mississippi State built up a 10-1 lead after the second inning Saturday against VMI at Dudy Noble Field.
An eight-run first inning highlighted by a two-run homer and bases-clearing double from Colton Ledbetter got things started in a big way for the Bulldogs.
However, once the third inning came around, VMI’s offense woke up in a big way.
Four of the next five innings saw the Keydets score two or more runs, including two four-spots, and just like that, a two-run double from Trey Morgan saw them take a 13-12 lead in the seventh inning.
A game that looked like it was headed to a potential mercy rule victory for the Bulldogs turned into a deficit in five innings, and despite some potential late-inning magic, the Keydets (1-1) held their own, handing MSU (1-1) a brutal 14-13 loss.
Mississippi State starter KC Hunt struggled on the mound, having a solid second inning but walking two hitters in the first and the first four batters of the third.
All told, the senior gave up five earned runs in his first start of 2023 and was one of four Bulldogs pitchers to give up multiple runs and one of three to give up multiple earned runs on the afternoon.
It’s a game that Mississippi State wants to forget from the pitching side of things, walking 12 VMI batters overall.
Despite scoring 14 runs, the Keydets had just seven hits, being aided by walks and three Bulldog errors.
Offensively, Mississippi State started off about as hot as you can ask for, with Ledbetter finishing the day 4 of 5 at the plate with a homer, two doubles and six RBIs.
Freshman Bryce Chance, who started his Bulldogs career off with a bang Friday, continued his hot hitting Saturday as he went 3 of 4 with four RBIs.
However, their efforts at the plate weren’t enough to carry the team as a whole, and MSU’s comeback effort came up short in the end.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, what turned out to be one of the biggest plays of the afternoon looked to go the way of the Bulldogs on replay but ended up in favor of VMI.
A sharply hit single to right field from Luke Hancock saw Kellum Clark try to reach third, but Clark was thrown out by Keydets right fielder Cole Jenkins.
While the replay looked like Clark beat the throw, the call was upheld. With two down, a softly hit grounder from Chance ended the threat.
Defensive miscues didn’t help Mississippi State much, either, with multiple throws to first either pulling Hunter Hines off the bag or going by him. Those three Bulldog errors proved costly in the grand scheme of things, leading to at least two unearned runs.
VMI’s pitching started off shaky but finished strong as the Bulldogs were held to just two runs after the second.
Despite those seven hits offensively, the Keydets had strong days at the plate from leadoff hitter Ty Swaim, who scored five runs and hit a two-run homer, and Justin Starke, who went 2 for 3 with four RBIs.
Ledbetter came up clutch in the ninth after a double from Larry, adding to his big day with an RBI double, but he was stranded at third to end things as Hines struck out against JT Inskeep.
The Bulldogs will look to take the series and put Saturday’s loss behind them in the rubber match at 1 p.m. Sunday.