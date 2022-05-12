Tennessee freshman Lair Beautae singled home the winning run off Mississippi State pitcher Annie Willis in the bottom of the 13th inning Thursday as the Lady Vols eliminated the Bulldogs 1-0 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Gainesville.
It was the longest game in SEC softball tournament history.
It was the 11th hit of the game for Tennessee, all of them singles, and the first hit for Beautae in seven at-bats though she had walked twice.
Tennessee had eight home runs in its three-game regular season series against Mississippi State. Thursday’s game represented quite a turnaround for MSU pitching agains the Vols who rank third in the SEC in runs scored.
The Bulldogs struggled against Tennessee right-hander Ashley Rogers allowed just three hits and no runs through 13 innings and 161 pitches.
“I wish we could have found a way to break through. It just turned into a mental battle at the plate. It was team after another throwing punches and trying to find a way to break through,” MSU coach Samantha Ricketts said.
Willis was the starter in the Bulldogs’ 7-4 opening round win over LSU Wednesday.
Both MSU tournament games went into extra innings.
Willis survived a bases-loaded situation in the ninth when she went to a 3-2 count before getting Amanda Ayala with a called strikeout.
The Vols found their way to the bases more, but hit just 2 for 21 when they were there.
Defense and strong relief pitching by MSU’s Kenley Hawk helped both teams settle into the rhythm of a scoreless game as one waited for the other to make a mistake.
Hawk threw 5 2-3 scoreless before giving way to Willis with a runner on and two down in the eighth.
MSU kept the Vols off the scoreboard in the fourth after sweating a replay on an out call at home.
Tennessee’s McKenna Gibson got a slow, spinning roller just past the reach of Hawk.
Speedy Shakara Goodloe never slowed rounding third base, but MSU second baseman Shea Moreno fired a strike to Mia Davidson who gloved it on the right side of home plate and dove to tag the diving Goodloe near the elbow.
Replay ruled that Goodloe’s hand did not reach home plate first.
Initially, Davidson has started up the line in anticipation of backing up first base. Moreno’s throw home was similar to a quarterback hitting a wide receiver.
Later Davidson gunned down a would-be stealer at second base.