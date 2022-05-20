STARKVILLE — Preston Johnson controlled the No. 1 team for 112 pitches.
It was the 113th that cost Mississippi State.
Twenty-four hours after the Vols hammered MSU pitching with 27 runs on 25 hits Johnson located and changed speeds and led 3-1 before giving up three runs in the eighth, the last two on a home run.
Tennessee held on to win 4-3 extending the Bulldogs’ SEC losing streak to 10 games.
Mississippi State is 0-for-May in the league.
The loss officially eliminated MSU from SEC Tournament contention.
Johnson held the Vols (48-7, 24-5 SEC) off the board until the fifth when the pushed across a run to make it 1-1.
State regained the lead in the seventh with three-straight hits against Vols right-hander Chase Burns.
Hunter Hines doubled — his third hit of the game — and Brad Cumbest reached with an infield single.
Kellum Clark doubled them both home. The Bulldogs were up 3-1, and MSU fans sensed they were close to avenging the program’s largest margin of defeat in the program history in Friday’s 27-2 loss.
Johnson got the first two outs of the eighth with fly balls before Luc Lipcius doubled to right-center.
Jordan Beck singled him home, but the Bulldogs (26-29, 9-20 SEC) were still in front.
Until the 113th pitch.
KC Hunt was warm in the bullpen then, but MSU coach Chris Lemonis stayed with Johnson, who walked one and struck out 10 in 7 2-3 innings.
“We had everybody in the bullpen ready to go. He’d gotten two quick outs, and he was so good in the seventh. The velo was still there, and even the pitch that got hit out was on the black, it was just a good swing. We were trying to get Preston one more,” Lemonis said.
Tennessee’s Drew Gilbert, a lefty swinger, took a fastball out of the park in left-center.
It was the first home run of the game for the Vols, who lead the NCAA in that category, and hammered the Bulldogs with seven home runs Friday.
"It was a good night. I kind of got tired after two outs in that last inning. It was one of those nights where everything was working," Johnson said. "I could have done without that last hit."
The Bulldogs got Hines, Cumbest and Clark to the plate in the ninth, but hard-throwing right-hander Blake Tidwell retired them in order getting a pop-up from Cumbest between two strikeouts.
Hines homered in the second for State's first run.
After Friday's game Lemonis wanted to see his players play with pride.
“That was the message, come out compete, play with pride for the program,” Lemonis said. “Last night was not their fault, not lack of effort. We were just short on arms, had a tough day on Tuesday. We had a lot of guys in tough situation. Last night was on me, not our kids playing hard. They came out and played hard tonight.”
Pregame
Mississippi State has not been mathmatically eliminated from SEC Tournament contention.
That will come today if the Bulldogs do not win against No. 1 Tennessee.
Live updates here ... unless and until it gets out of hand early as it did last night.
Plus there's NCAA softball going on. As a professional sometimes you have to multi-task.
Regardless of what happens it's baseball at Dudy Noble for two more days.
Tennessee 47-7, 24-5
LF Seth Stephenson
1B Luc Lipcius
RF Jordan Beck
CF Drew Gilbert
3B Trey Lipscomb
2B Jorel Ortega
DH Blake Burke
C Evan Russell
SS Cortland Lawson
RHP Chase Burns 7-1, 2.34
MSU 26-28, 9-19
2B RJ Yeager
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
3B Kamren James
CF Brayland Skinner
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Preston Johnson 3-3. 5.55
Top 1
2 hits, but no hard contact against Johnson, 2 LOB.
Bottom 1
Burns sets down Yeager, Hancock and Tanner in order. Hancock gets off a good swing but lines out at right field.
Top 2
Johnson sets the Vols down in order.
Bottom 2
Hines homers to straight-away center, and the Bulldogs have their first lead of the series, 1-0. Then Cumbest, Clark and James go in order.
Top 3
Johnson pitches around a 2-out walk. MSU 1, UT 0
Bottom 3
Skinner leads off with a single, his second hit of the series, but he's picked off at first. Burns retires the next two. MSU 1, UT 0
Top 4
Johnson retires the Vols in order. MSU 1, UT 0
Bottom 4
Hits for Hancock and Hiines, his second, but Cumbest grounds into a 6-4-3 double play.
Top 5
Johnson gives up a 1-out double then a 2-out RBI hit from Stephenson, the leadoff batter. UT 1, MSU 1
Bottom 5
Skinner singles with two outs. He's 3 for 3 in the series. He steals second on the first pitch. Huge jump. Two pitches later he steals third, no throw. But Forsythe pops up to end the inning. UT 1, MSU 1
Bottom 7
The Bulldogs have regained the lead with three hits against Burns, and he's out of the game. Hines doubled, and Cumbest reached on an infield single to put runners at the corners. Clark doubled them both home. MSU leads 3-1, and the Vols have gone to their bullpen. No outs.
Top 8
Tennessee has gone ahead with three runs against Johnson, two on a home run, their first of the game. Vols lead 4-3, Johnson's out, KC Hunt is in. 2 outs.