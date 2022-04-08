STARKVILLE — Jason Washington hardly has to move when he needs help. The Mississippi State running backs coach can just cup his hands around his mouth, lean back in his chair and let out a hearty shout.
The message doesn’t need to travel far. Across the hall is special teams coach Eric Mele who coached MSU’s running backs last season. In Mike Leach’s reshuffling of the staff following Dave Nichol’s departure in the offseason, Mele and Washington found themselves in new roles.
For the former, moving to special teams wasn’t new. Washington can’t say the same, which is why he doesn’t hesitate to holler for help across the hall.
Washington joined Leach’s staff at MSU in 2020 as a safeties coach. He had coached only in the secondary since he began working in the college ranks in 2004.
So when Leach approached Washington and asked him to coaching running backs in the Air Raid offense, his response was as expected.
“Are you sure?” Washington told Leach.
Leach knew the importance of Washington’s recruiting to the program. With defensive coordinator Zach Arnett taking control of the safety position, Leach knew he needed to find a spot for Washington.
The move was unorthodox, but Leach put Washington in an experienced room. Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson have been a two-headed duo in State’s backfield throughout Leach’s tenure. Washington got to know them through work in special teams drills, so he wasn’t meeting any new faces.
Washington has preached “anticipation” to his backs — the art of knowing which holes to hit before they present themselves. Working with a group that has seen that skill in live action, Washington feels teaching the art has been simpler.
“They’re able to reiterate and talk that back to me,” Washington said.
Though he hasn’t coached the position, Washington makes sure to remind his group of his glory days. He played running back in high school before his move to defensive back at Texas State.
He gives them the typical “back in my day” rants you’d expect from an elder relative, but it resonates with his players.
“It gives me a little bit of credibility,” Washington said. “I’m trying to find film, but it’s all in black and white. So, that makes it kinda hard right now.”