INDIANAPOLIS — When Joe Moorhead looks up from his desk, he sees the collection of football trading cards he and his son have collected. It’s not just a random assortment of players, though.
The collection features all players the former Mississippi State and current Akron head man has coached who have made it to the NFL.
Charles Cross’ card will soon join.
He first came to Moorhead’s attention as a sophomore attending Laurel High School in South Mississippi. William Clay, an assistant at Laurel, sent Moorhead film on the up-and-coming prodigy in the state. It left Moorhead with little doubt.
“Anyone who would listen was fairly confident this guy’s future was as a first round (player),” Moorhead said.
With each updated mock draft, Moorhead’s projections are garnering more confirmation. Cross is a lock to be taken in the first round barring any setback, and he has a solid case to be among the first 10 selected.
The former MSU left tackle will have a chance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week to showcase what it is that coaches such as Moorhead and Mike Leach continuously praise: his athleticism.
At 6-foot-1 and 310 pounds, Cross has the size of an offensive lineman but exceeds many of his counterparts with his quickness, strength and mobility. Much of that stems from his talented footwork.
At State, they called him “Sweet Feet.” Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta just calls him a power forward.
“For an offensive tackle, particularly a left tackle, and what they’re asked to do at the Power Five level in the NFL, blocking speed rushers and edge rushers that are quick and powerful and have great change of direction — the biggest thing those guys need is the ability to move their feet quickly and change direction,” Moorhead said. “I think outside of run blocking and ability to establish the line of scrimmage and being physical, that footwork part of it is of paramount importance.”
Charles Cross showcased his pass blocking skills in the Air Raid offense, but he has just as much confidence in his run blocking skills.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) March 3, 2022
“Watch the film.” pic.twitter.com/DPgIv258UL
Cross got a good look at what his future will feature while facing SEC foes. Alabama avoided Cross and sent fellow first round pick Will Anderson against State’s right side, but Cross still got an opportunity to face premier rushers. The best, he says, was Ole Miss’ Sam Williams.
Playing in Leach’s Air Raid offense, Cross had few plays off against mighty foes. He played 719 passing snaps en route to an 84.9 pass blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. There’s no surprise a PFF mock draft last month featured Cross going No. 1 overall.
“I feel like I can come in and help any organization,” Cross says.
Moorhead’s hometown Pittsburgh Steelers are among the teams who have shown interest in Cross. Though he didn’t give any recommendations on Pittsburgh local hacks, Moorhead FaceTimed Cross a week ago to express his pride in what has been accomplished to this point.
He came into Mississippi State at 270 pounds and appeared in just three games to preserve his redshirt status. His jump to the All-SEC freshman team the following year caught some by surprise, but not Moorhead or Cross.
“(He) had a world of quiet confidence,” Moorhead said.
The opportunity to be preparing for the NFL Draft is a dream turned reality for a Mississippi kid modeling his game after the likes of Trent Williams, Tyron Smith and Elgton Jenkins. He said he could play all five positions on the offensive line, though he hasn’t spent much time at center.
Cross believes he can add another 10 pounds to his weight in the NFL, but his goal this week remains running the 40-yard dash in 4.8 seconds. He won’t be doing the bench press until MSU’s March 22 pro day.
Cross’ physical change didn’t come with any personality change, Moorhead added. He considers Cross to be humble and a poster child of a teammate.
Cross’ typical soft-spoken manner took center stage among the sea of podiums at the combine Thursday morning. With the spotlight on him and an impressive gathering of reporters in front of him, Cross didn’t say much but said it all with a smirk on his face, like when he was if his run blocking skills are a concern after playing in a pass-heavy offense.
“Watch the film,” Cross responded.