STARKVILLE • Mississippi State’s defense was put in a very early hole on Saturday against Missouri.
The Bulldogs lost their leading tackler, middle linebacker Errol Thompson, on the second play of the game when he was ejected for targeting.
Entering the game, the senior had 86 tackles, including an SEC-leading six double-digit tackle games.
“When a guy of his caliber is ejected from the game, it does take a little bit of the air out of our defense,” MSU free safety Collin Duncan said.
If not for the targeting call, Missouri would have been facing a third-and-15. Instead it got a first-and-10, and eight plays later was in the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
The Bulldogs quickly regained their composure, thanks in part to Nathaniel Watson – Thompson’s backup. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound sophomore stepped right in, making play calls and making tackles in the 51-32 win.
Watson finished with a team-high 13 stops, including one tackle-for-loss.
“I’m always prepared for every moment they throw at me,” Watson said. “I was thankful for the opportunity.”
He helped prevent Missouri from finding an offensive rhythm or getting chunk plays while the game was still close. In fact, the Tigers had just three plays of 20-plus yards – and all came in the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand.
Next man up
“With (Thompson) being such a big part of our defense, he’s been preaching to finish, to hold your brother accountable,” Duncan said. “For us to come back out the next few drives and handle business and have a next-man-up mentality, I feel like we represented Errol the best we could.”
MSU forced four turnovers, including two interceptions by Emmanuel Forbes and one by Duncan, who has had to step in for Fred Peters ever since he suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year.
“With Fred getting hurt, he’s still been there with me,” Duncan said. “He’s been a mentor from the start ever since the first game at LSU.”